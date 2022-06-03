ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lee Brice remixes “Soul” with an amped-up assist from Blanco Brown

By Carena Liptak
willmarradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLee Brice’s feel-good love song “Soul” gets a pulsing pop treatment in the new “R3HAB” remix of the song, featuring breakout artist Blanco Brown. The song, which comes off of Lee’s Hey World album, crossed genre borders even...

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert Says Heartbreaking Track “Carousel” Is A “Once In A Lifetime” Song, Compares It To Her Massive Hit “The House That Built Me”

Miranda Lambert’s penned one of the best songs of her career in “Carousel” on her new record, Palomino. A co-write with Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick, it finds two circus performers, Elaina and Harlan Giovanni, missing each other more often than they should, both frequently wondering “what if,” even though they know it was never meant to be. Miranda calls it a “once in a lifetime” song, and in a recent interview with People, she likened it to what is probably […] The post Miranda Lambert Says Heartbreaking Track “Carousel” Is A “Once In A Lifetime” Song, Compares It To Her Massive Hit “The House That Built Me” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Decider.com

Seth Meyers Rips His Writers for Getting Post Malone’s Tattoos Wrong in Day Drinking Segment

Seth Meyers jokingly roasted his Late Night writers after downing drinks during a segment with his guest, Post Malone. The late night host was joined by the rapper at a bar in New York City, where they knocked back shots and beer while quizzing one another. While creating a signature drink for his guest, Meyers said he typically concocts something connected to an artist’s music, but chose to draw inspiration from Malone’s many tattoos. “You have a tattoo, true or false, that says, ‘Tired No More,'” Meyers said, but Malone corrected him, saying his ink actually reads, “Always Tired.” Meyers paused and asked, “What?” while...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy