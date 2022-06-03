Lee Brice remixes “Soul” with an amped-up assist from Blanco Brown

Seth Meyers jokingly roasted his Late Night writers after downing drinks during a segment with his guest, Post Malone. The late night host was joined by the rapper at a bar in New York City, where they knocked back shots and beer while quizzing one another.
While creating a signature drink for his guest, Meyers said he typically concocts something connected to an artist’s music, but chose to draw inspiration from Malone’s many tattoos.
“You have a tattoo, true or false, that says, ‘Tired No More,'” Meyers said, but Malone corrected him, saying his ink actually reads, “Always Tired.”
Meyers paused and asked, “What?” while...
