Lee Brice remixes “Soul” with an amped-up assist from Blanco Brown

Miranda Lambert’s penned one of the best songs of her career in “Carousel” on her new record, Palomino. A co-write with Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick, it finds two circus performers, Elaina and Harlan Giovanni, missing each other more often than they should, both frequently wondering “what if,” even though they know it was never meant to be. Miranda calls it a “once in a lifetime” song, and in a recent interview with People, she likened it to what is probably […] The post Miranda Lambert Says Heartbreaking Track “Carousel” Is A “Once In A Lifetime” Song, Compares It To Her Massive Hit “The House That Built Me” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

17 MINUTES AGO