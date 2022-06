#Milford CT– On June 6, 2022, at 0122, Andrew Campos was thrown out of Stonebridge Restaurant for being unruly. Campos continued to make a disturbance outside and slapped an officer’s hand away when they were attempting to escort him away. He was taken into custody and is accused of the above charges. He was released on bond.

MILFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO