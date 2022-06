Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a shooting incident in the 100 block of Marietta Place. Shortly before 9pm, on June 6, 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of gunfire in the area of Marietta Place, in Gray. Terrebonne Parish Deputies arrived in the area and confirmed that a shooting occurred in the 100 block of Marietta Place. Terrebonne Parish Detectives have responded to the area and are in the early stages of their investigation.

TERREBONNE PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO