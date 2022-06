Originally published June 5 NORTHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — An idea born during the pandemic — when state and county fairs were shut down — has turned into a newly-opened agritourism venue in Northfield called Windy Willow Farm. The farmland has been in Colleen Almen’s family since the 1954. Now, a section of it has a been reinvented to evolve with the times. “We know the small family farms don’t really make it anymore. So with the traditional row crops, we weren’t going to be able to keep the land,” Colleen said. She has an extensive background as an educator in 4H. The mission of...

