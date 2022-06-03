N-O-W Trap Club hosts family shoot

A Waupun teen was seriously injured after falling about 15 feet from the Oakfield Ledge late Friday night. A 911 call at 11:44 pm to the Fond du Lac County Communications Center reported a 17-year-old boy fell from the ledge near the intersection of Breakneck Road and Center Line Road. He was flown by a ThedaStar helicopter to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah with serious injuries. Witnesses who were with him say he walked to the edge of the ledge and lost his footing. They claim he had been consuming alcohol prior to falling from the ledge. The rescue effort was complicated by the steep and uneven terrain.

WAUPUN, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO