Mildred “Millie” M. Greenheck, 84, of Kendall passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, in the care of her family. She was born Dec. 17, 1937, to Herbert and Mildred (Zavoksky) Manske in Kendall, Wis. After graduating Kendall High School in 1955, Millie obtained a teacher’s certificate that allowed her to teach in the one-room schools at Lone Rock and Cataract.

