Walter John Snow Jr., 81, of Norwalk passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at the Serenity House. He was born April 18, 1941. Walter attended high school in Chicago. On Aug. 29, 1988, he was united in marriage to Tracy A. Kruckenberg. Earlier on in life, he worked in the printing industry and later as a mechanic for Caterpillar in Madison. After he retired, he was self-employed as an auto mechanic. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix.

NORWALK, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO