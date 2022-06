The Surabhi Ensemble performs at the first Evanston Starlight Concert of the year. More than 100 people attended at the Arrington Lagoon near the lake. The Chicago-based group combines Arabic, African, Indian and Spanish music with flamenco and Indian dancing. “Our mission is less fear, less hate, more love so we can live as one family,” said founder Saraswathi Ranganathan. The free series continues at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays at venues throughout the city. (Photo by Richard Cahan)

