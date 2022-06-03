Montevideo Fiesta Days Car Show

Karen Christianson, age 78 of Hendricks, MN passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at the Hendricks Nursing Home. Funeral service will be at 10:30a.m. on Friday, June 10th at Christ Lutheran Church in Hendricks, MN. Visitation will be 5 to 7p.m. on Thursday, June 9th at the Houseman Funeral Home-Birk Chapel in Hendricks with a prayer service at 7p.m.. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service at the Church. Burial will be at the Calvary Lutheran Cemetery in Hendricks. Houseman Funeral Home-Birk Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements.
