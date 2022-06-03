United Methodist Church Rummage Sale

Fiesta Days is hosting their Grand Parade on Saturday, June 18th! It’ll take place in Montevideo on Main Street, beginning at 11am. They are still accepting parade registrations, if you’re planning on being apart of it. The form to be filled out is available at montevideofiestadays.com. Once it is filled out, send an email to montevideofiesta@gmail.com.
They have been talks of building a dog park in the Granite Falls area. Back in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic isolated everyone, a group of Granite Falls community members held Zoom meetings discussing the idea. Things might be making headway on possible making it a reality. We will update you once we find out more!
(Willmar MN-) The 2021-22 school year came to a somewhat sour end on Friday when a student was caught bringing a gun into Willmar High School. In a letter sent to senior high students and families, Principal Paul Schmitz said at 2:20 p.m. Friday they received info that a student had brought a gun to school. The high school police liason officer investigated and found a student with an air-soft gun which shoots plastic pellets. Schmitz said the situation was resolved after students were dismissed for the day, which was also the last day of school. He says the gun was never fired, and no one at the school was ever threatened. Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says the 15-year-old Willmar boy was not arrested and was released to the custody of his parents. Likely charges include a gross misdemeanor charge of Firearm in a Public Place, and misdemeanor charges of Dangerous Weapon in a School Zone and Disorderly Conduct.
Yvonne Bluhm, of Clara City, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital at the age of 58. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 10:30 AM at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Clara City. Rev. Joel Guenningsman will officiate and interment will be in the church cemetery.
Deaths in three area counties were reported Friday in the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 update. The deaths came from Blue Earth, Watonwan, and Sibley counties. MDH reports a person in their early 40’s died in Blue Earth County. Watonwan and Sibley counties each reported one death; both fatalities involved someone in their 80’s. The local deaths were part of 15 reported statewide, which brought Minnesota’s coronavirus death toll to 12,664.
BROWNS VALLEY, Minn. — A young man who died fighting for our country has finally been returned home for burial in Minnesota — more than 80 years after his death. Laverne "Budd" Nigg was just 23 years old when he died in the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, but the destruction that took place on that infamous day made identifying his remains impossible for decades.
(Sartell, MN)--Authorities in central Minnesota responded to a report of gunshots fired over the weekend. According to the report, on Sunday afternoon Sartell officers were called to shots fired in the 400 block of 3rd Street South in Sartell. Officials say when law enforcement officers arrived on the scene, the...
A Lester Prairie man has been charged after what began as an argument that was reported Sunday evening. Thirty-three-year-old Eduardo Enriquez-Alvarez has been charged with Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Court documents say officers were called to a residence...
BUFFALO, Minn — Several pieces of evidence weighed heavily with the jury in the first-degree murder trial for Gregory Ulrich, the shooter in the February 2021 attack at the Allina Clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota. Surveillance video from the clinic's lobby shows Ulrich enter, set down a briefcase that contained...
(KNSI) – Authorities say a man in a pickup truck blew a stop sign and collided with a motorcycle in Fairhaven Township early Monday, luckily resulting in only minor injuries to one person. The crash happened at the intersection of County Roads 7 and 146 at approximately 7:25. 60-year-old...
(Beaver Creek, MN) -- Interstate 90 is reduced to one lane each direction for construction from Beaver Creek to the South Dakota border in far southwest Minnesota. Eastbound on and off ramps at Highway 23 will also be closed. This first phase is expected to last until early August, at which point traffic both directions will be switched to the eastbound lanes. MN-DOT officials expect the project to be finished by November. They say timing of some ramp closures will be adjusted to not conflict with the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in August.
(KNSI) – Sartell police are investigating after gunfire rings out on Sunday afternoon. Around 2:30, officers were called to the 400 block of 3rd Street South. Police say no one was hit by the shots. Officers say vehicles and other property were struck. The shooting is currently under investigation....
WAITE PARK, Minn. (WCCO) – The man who was found dead inside a burning vehicle early Monday outside of St. Cloud has been identified as Musa Sabriye.
According to Waite Park police, officers and firefighters responded to a car fire just before 1 a.m. on the 1500 block of Country Road 6. There they found a vehicle “fully engulfed in flames.”
The body and vehicle were so badly damaged that neither was initially identifiable, police said.
On Friday, police added that they do not yet know what caused Sabriye’s death, and it’s too early to know if a crime was committed.
At a press conference,...
LE SUEUR COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – A semi and a car collided in Le Sueur County, killing a man in his 40s on Thursday morning.
According to the state patrol, the semi was going south on Highway 13, when it collided with a car driving north. The crash happened around 9:45 a.m.
Joshua Almendinger, 40, of Cottage Grove, died in the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time.
The woman driving the semi was uninjured.
(Waite Park, MN)--Authorities in central Minnesota are investigating a fatal car fire. First responders were called to a car fire in the 1500 block of County Road Six in Waite Park. The car was reportedly fully engulfed in flames when authorities arrived. Once the flames were put out, a body...
(St. Cloud MN-) Gas prices continue to climb. The average for a gallon of unleaded in Minnesota today is $4.50. St. Cloud State Economics Professor King Banaian doesn't feel at this time families will cancel their summer travel plans. He says many people were able to save money throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. A year ago the average for a gallon of unleaded in Minnesota was $2.83.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After 80 long years, Navy Seaman 2nd Class Laverne ‘Budd’ Nigg was brought home to his final resting place in Browns Valley, MN. Nigg died during the Pearl Harbor attack on Dec. 7, 1941. “Overwhelming, just overwhelming,” said Ellen Nigg-Johnson, Budd’s niece....
Here are the updated standings for Section 3A and 3AA in Baseball as teams are trying to qualify for State. Murray County Central – 12, Lac Qui Parle Valley – 1 Tuesday, June 7th = Russell-Tyler-Ruthton vs. Murray County Central – 7pm. Thursday, June 9th = Winner...
