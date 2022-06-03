ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, IL

Nancy Meyer

x95radio.com
 4 days ago

CENTRALIA — Nancy Meyer, 75, of Centralia, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Illinois. She was born May 3, 1947, in Ottawa, Illinois, the daughter of...

www.x95radio.com

Comments / 0

Related
x95radio.com

Debra Benjamin

CENTRALIA — Debra Benjamin, 66, of Centralia, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. She was born September 28, 1955, in Centralia, the daughter of Andrew “Buddy” Foutch and Shirley (Walton) Foutch. She married Franklin “Tony” Flanagan in 1973 and they later divorced. He continued to be Debra’s close friend and her caregiver prior to her passing. Debra married Gary Benjamin in 2006, they later divorced and he preceded her in death in April of 2021.
CENTRALIA, IL
x95radio.com

Eric Geoffrey See

Born January 14, 1979, in Centralia, IL, he was the son of Thomas See and Brenda Bryant See. There will be no public visitation or funeral service at this time. Simple cremation was selected with a Celebration of Life Service to be announced at a future date. Memorials may be...
CENTRALIA, IL
x95radio.com

Olive Daphne Auxier

Olive Daphne Auxier, 90, of Belle Rive, Illinois, passed away at 10:28 am June 4, 2022 at Mt. Vernon Countryside Manor in Mount Vernon. She was born September 26, 1931 in Belle Rive, Illinois to the late James and Clarissa (Hampton) Tucker. Daphne married Reverend Eldon Eugene Auxier on April 16, 1948 in Mount Vernon, Illinois. They were blessed with sixty-four years of marriage before he preceded her in death on July 6, 2012.Daphne is survived by her daughter, Diane Zillges and husband, Larry of Opdyke, Illinois; daughter-in-law, Linda Lemay of Winter Garden, Florida; grandchildren, Dawn Hamson and husband, Reverend Jeremy of Belle Rive, Illinois, Reverend Phillip Auxier and wife, Meghan of Hutchison, Kansas, Holly Hendricks and husband, Tod of Carterville, Illinois, Jodi Pressgrove and husband, Ryan of Belle Rive, Illinois, Clint Auxier and wife, Melissa of Winter Garden, Florida; great-grandchildren, Magnolia Hamson and fiancé, Justin Cowart, Noah Hamson and wife, Kaylee, Andrew Auxier, Gabriel Auxier, Lauren Auxier, Micah Auxier, Leah Bissey, Anna Hendricks, Ethan Hendricks, Riley Pressgrove and fiancée, Lydia Kash, Rilan Pressgrove and girlfriend, Lexi Trout, Caleb Auxier, Isabelle Malle, Gianna Auxier; sisters-in-law, Mary Auxier, Jean Tucker; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents and husband, Daphne was preceded in death by her sons, Roger at birth, Reverend Rick Auxier who passed on January 28, 1998; sisters, Vera Richardson, Jessie Birkhead ; brothers, Eudel Tucker, J.A. Tucker, Donald Tucker; brothers-in-law, Lester Richardson, Jack Reynolds, William Auxier, George Auxier, Jr., Donald Auxier; and sisters-in-law, Elsie Auxier, Phyllis Tucker, and Rosemary Tucker.Daphne was a faithful loyal companion and a caring and compassionate Pastors wife for sixty-four years. She loved her children and grandchildren and gave her best for them. She was a member of Belle Rive Baptist Church at the time of her death.
BELLE RIVE, IL
x95radio.com

Nancy (Boswell) Van Dillen

She was born in Cincinnati Ohio, on September 24, 1968, the daughter of Dr. Dee Boswell and Janet Sue Boswell, RN. Nancy was a graduate of the Centralia City Schools and Centralia High School. She attended Eastern Illinois University and graduated from Illinois State University with a BS in Speech-Language Pathology. She completed Post- a graduate MS in Speech-Language Pathology with certification in Clinical Competence (CCC-SLP) from St. Louis University.
CENTRALIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Springfield, IL
Obituaries
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Centralia, IL
Ottawa, IL
Obituaries
City
Springfield, IL
City
Ottawa, IL
Centralia, IL
Obituaries
x95radio.com

Barbara Ann Wachholz

SALEM — Barbara Ann Wachholz, 85, of Salem, Illinois passed away at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Ft. Worth, TX, cared for by her daughters. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held 5-8 pm on Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Salem Country Club There will be no public funeral or burial service. Sutherland – Rankin Funeral Home, Salem, IL, P.O. Box 97, 310 N. Broadway, Salem, IL 62881 618-548-1234 entrusted with the family’s care.
SALEM, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy