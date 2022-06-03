Nancy Meyer

Olive Daphne Auxier, 90, of Belle Rive, Illinois, passed away at 10:28 am June 4, 2022 at Mt. Vernon Countryside Manor in Mount Vernon. She was born September 26, 1931 in Belle Rive, Illinois to the late James and Clarissa (Hampton) Tucker. Daphne married Reverend Eldon Eugene Auxier on April 16, 1948 in Mount Vernon, Illinois. They were blessed with sixty-four years of marriage before he preceded her in death on July 6, 2012.Daphne is survived by her daughter, Diane Zillges and husband, Larry of Opdyke, Illinois; daughter-in-law, Linda Lemay of Winter Garden, Florida; grandchildren, Dawn Hamson and husband, Reverend Jeremy of Belle Rive, Illinois, Reverend Phillip Auxier and wife, Meghan of Hutchison, Kansas, Holly Hendricks and husband, Tod of Carterville, Illinois, Jodi Pressgrove and husband, Ryan of Belle Rive, Illinois, Clint Auxier and wife, Melissa of Winter Garden, Florida; great-grandchildren, Magnolia Hamson and fiancé, Justin Cowart, Noah Hamson and wife, Kaylee, Andrew Auxier, Gabriel Auxier, Lauren Auxier, Micah Auxier, Leah Bissey, Anna Hendricks, Ethan Hendricks, Riley Pressgrove and fiancée, Lydia Kash, Rilan Pressgrove and girlfriend, Lexi Trout, Caleb Auxier, Isabelle Malle, Gianna Auxier; sisters-in-law, Mary Auxier, Jean Tucker; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents and husband, Daphne was preceded in death by her sons, Roger at birth, Reverend Rick Auxier who passed on January 28, 1998; sisters, Vera Richardson, Jessie Birkhead ; brothers, Eudel Tucker, J.A. Tucker, Donald Tucker; brothers-in-law, Lester Richardson, Jack Reynolds, William Auxier, George Auxier, Jr., Donald Auxier; and sisters-in-law, Elsie Auxier, Phyllis Tucker, and Rosemary Tucker.Daphne was a faithful loyal companion and a caring and compassionate Pastors wife for sixty-four years. She loved her children and grandchildren and gave her best for them. She was a member of Belle Rive Baptist Church at the time of her death.

