The Dulwich Picture Gallery Is the Latest UK Institution to Drop the Sackler Name

By Tessa Solomon
 4 days ago
The Dulwich Picture Gallery is the latest arts institution to distance itself from the Sackler family following years-long protests over their role in the opioid crisis. Since April 1, it stopped describing Jennifer Scott, who took the helm in 2017, as the “Sackler Director”.

The South London gallery has deep ties to Sackler philanthropy: the Dr. Mortimer and Theresa Sackler Foundation has supported the director’s post for several decades, and Sackler family charities have funded the Sackler Centre for Arts Education at Dulwich. Additionally, a part of Dulwich’s education program is funded by the Sackler Trust, a separate entity from the foundation.

The Dulwich gallery quietly dropped the name without any announcement, the Art Newspaper reported Thursday.

The Sacklers have a long history of philanthropy in the United States and the United Kingdom, enabling the building of new museum wings and galleries, as well as the endowment of directorships and curatorships.

Public opinion has turned against the family in recent years as the company Purdue Pharma, founded by Mortimer and Raymond Sackler, has been accused of aggressively marketing the painkiller Oxycontin while downplaying its highly addictive properties. The painkiller is often credited with greatly exacerbating the opioid crisis, which has killed roughly one million American between 1999 and 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

Last year, Purdue was formally dissolved and, in March, the family agreed to pay $6 billion to settle legal claims against them. However, as part of the settlment, the family admitted to no wrongdoing.

In the US, the Met, the Guggenheim, and other major institutions that have long accepted the family’s money have faced pushback by activists, most prominently the group P.A.I.N. led by artist Nan Goldin.

In 2019, the Met said it would stop accepting donations from members of the Sackler family, citing the litigation ongoing at the time. That same year, the National Portrait Gallery in London rejected an the offer of a £1 million donation towards its current renovation project from the Sacklers. In 2021, the Serpentine Galleries, which operated two spaces in London, rebranded one location, formerly named after the Sacklers, as Serpentine North Gallery.

Last December, the Met removed the Sackler name from any galleries in the museum. The Tate followed suit in February, removing the Sackler name from five locations at its two London locations, and in March the British Museum did the same. Last month the National Gallery also wiped the disgraced family from the entrance of one of its rooms. For now, the Victoria and Albert Museum as the only major UK art institution still prominently displaying the Sackler name.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Louvre Museum Director Officially Charged in Alleged Antiquities Trafficking Investigation

Click here to read the full article. Earlier this week, news broke that former Louvre director Jean-Luc Martinez was being questioned by French authorities as part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged antiquities trafficking ring. Now, Martinez, who oversaw the Paris museum between 2013 and 2021, was officially charged on Wednesday night in relation to the investigation on the grounds of “complicity of gang fraud and laundering,” according to a report by the Art Newspaper, which cited “an official legal source.” He had been detained on Monday and interviewed by the French Central Bureau for Combatting Trafficking of Cultural Property over the...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Selfie-Taking Tourist at Madrid’s Reina Sofía Museum Rips Off Part of Artwork

Click here to read the full article. A Italian tourist at the Museo Reina Sofía in Madrid damaged an artwork last week when she tripped while trying to take a selfie with the work. Alberto Sánchez’s ballet set for La romería de los cornudos (The Pilgrimage of Cuckolds), 1933, was reportedly torn in one part by the tourist who fell on the work, according to the Spanish newspaper ABC. As she fell, she grabbed hold of the piece and ripped part of its wallpaper. The Pilgrimage of Cuckolds was originally created as a set for the eponymous one-act ballet written by Federico García...
VISUAL ART
Obama ‘Hope’ Work Sells for $735,000, Ukrainian Artists Create War Protest in Davos, and More: Morning Links for May 23, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE KEY TO THE CITY. If the lawyer Frank Gilbert had picked a different line of work, New York City might look very different today. Many other parts of the United States might, too. Gilbert, who campaigned to prevent Manhattan’s Grand Central Terminal from being demolished in the 1960s, and who was involved in crafting many preservation laws, including the one that created the Landmarks Preservation Commission in the city, died on May 14 at the age of 91, Sam Roberts reports in the New York Times. Paul Edmondson, who heads the National Trust for Historic...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
How a Former KKK Headquarters in Texas Is Being Transformed into a Center for Arts and Healing

Click here to read the full article. In 1921, white union workers at the meatpacker Swift & Company in Fort Worth, Texas, went on strike. Fred Rouse—a Black man with a family—was hired as a butcher by the company to replace those striking. On a December morning, he walked to the city’s Stockyards for work, crossing picket lines and racial lines. Walking home that night, he was attacked by strike agitators and left for dead. Five days later, while recuperating in the hospital, a mob broke into his room. That night Rouse became the only reported Black victim of lynching...
FORT WORTH, TX
Australian State Helps Win Aboriginal Art at Auction, Critic Calls for National Memorial to Gun Violence, and More: Morning Links for May 26, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A SURPRISE IN THE SALESROOM. Last week brought news that an Aboriginal heritage council in Australia had set up a GoFundMe in an attempt to raise funds to compete for two works by the 19th-century Wurundjeri artist William Barak that were coming up for auction at Sotheby’s in New York this week. That effort brought in about $118,000 (US$83,600), the Guardian reports—short of the works’ combined estimates. But right before the sale yesterday, the government of Victoria agreed to provide some AU$500,000 more (about US$354,000), which was enough to win the lots. “I feel pumped, I tell you,”...
ENTERTAINMENT
This NFT Project Offers ‘Digital Restitution’ for Looted African Art

Click here to read the full article. What if you didn’t have to wait for European and American museums to repatriate African artifacts? Mulling this question, Chidi Nwaubani, the founder of NFT project Looty, decided to take matters into his own hands with his project Looty, which bills itself as a “digital restitution project.” “Our ‘Looters’ [anonymous team members] go to the museums (physically) and take back the artworks (digitally),” a description on its website reads. To do so, the people behind the project take scans of works and create digital renderings that are then made into NFTs. The Benin Bronzes, a...
MUSEUMS
Trove of Never-Before-Seen Photographs by Surrealist Artist Dora Maar Heads to Auction in Paris

Click here to read the full article. A trove of 750 photographs by French photographer Dora Maar, known for being one of Pablo Picasso’s primary muses, will be offered for sale from her estate next month by a Parisian auction house. The group of images, produced between the 1920s and 1940s, have not previously been seen by the public. The majority of the photographs were taken during the decade that Maar, who died in 1997, spent with the Spanish painter. Subjects in the photographs range from anonymous figures captured in Parisian streets to artists and creatives who ran in the same avant-garde...
VISUAL ART
