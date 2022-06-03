ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Mysterious Plane Leaves South Carolina Town Looking For Answers

By Sarah Tate
103.5 WEZL
103.5 WEZL
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mi5XC_0fzoFFIh00
Photo: Getty Images

When you think of an airplane soaring through the sky, you may picture the aircraft high in the sky flying through the clouds. A small town in South Carolina, however, got a much closer view when a mysterious low-flying plane was seen flying merely hundreds of feet above the ground.

At least four people in Landrum, located near the South Carolina/North Carolina border, claim to have seen a large white airplane flying extremely low to the ground on Tuesday (May 31), per Tryon Daily Bulletin . Two residents, Chris and Rita Cochran , say they saw the plane, which they described as looking more cargo than commercial, landing around 1:30 p.m.

"It was 200 feet high, maximum," said Cochran. "I mean, the trees are 60 feet tall, and that plane was right on them. It was no more than 200 feet."

Residents of the town have been left with more questions than answers , like why was the plane flying so low to the ground when typically aircraft soar high in the skies overhead. Jason Turner , one of the witnesses who claims to have seen the plane land at Fairview Airport around 4 p.m., said the shocking sight could be due to some malfunction that forced the plane to land.

"How low it was, looked like an emergency," he said.

An anonymous employee at Fairview Airport in Campobello said he saw the plane but that there was no emergency landing.

"There was no emergency response activity here," the employee said. "I did observe an airplane come in and land, and it went to the other end of the runway and took back off again."

Refuting witnesses' statements, the employee shared an image, seen here , taken from surveillance footage that shows a single-engine Cessna appearing on the runway at 1:19 p.m. "It's unlikely that any cargo type plane could land at this airport," he said. "It would end up crashing off the runway."

After seeing the image, witnesses said that was not the same large plane they reported seeing. The airport employee could not find record of another larger plane landing at the time.

Comments / 0

Related
WIS-TV

Upstate men reel in walleye tying SC record

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two Upstate anglers reeled in a large walleye over Memorial Day weekend, tying the South Carolina record. The fish weighed 10 pounds, 1.44 ounces. Chris Edlund and Dave Starzek caught the Walleye on Lake Tugalo. The fish is actually slightly heavier than the other...
HOBBIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
South Carolina State
iheart.com

'Phantom' Plane Baffles South Carolina City

Multiple residents of a South Carolina city say that they saw a sizeable plane flying low over their community, but their description of the aircraft doesn't match anything known to be in the air at the time. According to a local media report, the mysterious case occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the city of Landrum when four different people spotted the large white aircraft that they all described as resembling a large cargo plane. What made the witnesses take notice was how low the airplane was flying, with one observer marveling that "it was 200 feet high," which gave rise to speculation that perhaps it was performing an emergency landing at a nearby airport. However, an attempt to identify the aircraft have sparked something of a strange mystery.
Axios Charlotte

Explore North Carolina’s “Road to Nowhere,” three hours from Charlotte

If you’re looking for North Carolina’s famous “Road to Nowhere,” just follow the dead end signs in the outskirts of Bryson City. The graffiti-filled tunnel to you-guessed-it nowhere is a quirky, but fun tourist attraction a little over three hours west of Charlotte. [Related Axios guide: 12 must-visit mountain towns within four hours of Charlotte] […] The post Explore North Carolina’s “Road to Nowhere,” three hours from Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
BRYSON CITY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aircraft#Tryon Daily Bulletin#Campobello
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Tractor-trailer hauling water bottles overturns on Upstate highway

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said Whitmire Highway was shut down after a tractor-trailer overturned on Tuesday afternoon. Troopers said the tractor-trailer was hauling water bottles when it overturned. They added the road will be closed until crews can clean up the wreck. The...
FOX Carolina

Police end search after bomb threat forces evacuation at NC courthouse

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Hendersonville Police Department said officers investigated a bomb threat at the county courthouse Tuesday morning. Police said the bomb threat was made at the Henderson County Court Services building located at 1347 Spartanburg Highway. We’re told employees were evacuated from the building and police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
News Break
Politics
thetouristchecklist.com

25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Waynesville (NC)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Waynesville, NC?. Nestled in the County seat of Haywood County, North Carolina, United States, Waynesville is a city every tourist would love to visit. Waynesville is recognized as the largest town in Haywood County and the largest in Western...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
top-ten-travel-list.com

Things to do in Highlands: A Cool High Altitude Escape in North Carolina

At 4111 feet, Highlands is one of the highest elevated towns in North Carolina. The small community of just over 1000 residents is located within the beautiful Nantahala National Forest. The cool summer temps (typically in the mid 70’s) make Highlands an ideal escape from nearby hot and humid southern climates like Charlotte, Atlanta, and Greenville (SC). The small-town charm, proximity to outdoor attractions, and beautiful isolated mountain setting make Highlands a wonderful summer vacation destination.
WBTW News13

Doctor killed in Tulsa shooting previously worked in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA/AP) — A doctor killed Wednesday afternoon in a mass shooting at a medical center in Tulsa, Oklahoma previously worked in Greenville, South Carolina. Doctor Stephanie Husen was one of the four victims in the shooting. She completed an internship and residency at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in 2004 and 2005, according […]
FOX Carolina

Chick-fil-A to give away free peach milkshakes at iconic Gaffney Peachoid

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - You can celebrate the return of the seasonal Chick-fil-A peach milkshake with a free shake at the Gaffney peachoid. The Chick-fil-A restaurant on West Floyd Baker Boulevard said for the first time ever, they will have a food truck set up at the iconic water tower along I-85 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on June 13.
GAFFNEY, SC
FOX Carolina

1 dead, 2 airlifted following head-on crash in South Carolina

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that one person died following a crash on Saturday night. Troopers said the crash happened at around 7:25 p.m. along Highway 121. According to troopers, the driver of a Kia was traveling along Highway 121 when they crossed...
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teenager from Buncombe County

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Aubrie Podlewski, a missing 17-year-old from the Fletcher area. Deputies described Podlewski as around 5 feet 5 inches tall and 145 pounds. She has long brown/blonde hair that reaches her mid-back, blue eyes and three piercings on each ear.
103.5 WEZL

103.5 WEZL

Charleston, SC
282
Followers
171
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

Charleston's #1 for New Country

 https://wezl.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy