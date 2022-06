Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we have never felt more like a dad than this past Saturday. There was a pre-6 a.m. wakeup with no alarm, a trip to the range, a quick run, a shower, and a dishwasher unload all before the kids woke up at 8 (Yes, I know I’m lucky my kids sleep that late). Then there was taking them to drama, soccer, the doctor, on a walk, a freaking carnival, etc. Good times, but I don’t think I’ve ever been more exhausted. Anyway, after a couple recovery days I’m back and ready to talk some golf. And I need all the energy I can muster because from a major championship to a major wedding to the potential end of pro golf as we know it, there’s a lot to talk about. Let’s get to it.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO