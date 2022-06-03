ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fleming County, KY

Pease sisters rack up six medals at state meet

By Evan Dennison
Ledger-Independent
 4 days ago
Fleming County’s Erin Pease clears the final hurdle in the girls’ 300-meter hurdles. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

LEXINGTON — The last name Pease is going to be quite the household name when it comes to track and field in Fleming County.

Friday proved why.

Sisters Kalynn and Erin Pease earned six medals at the KHSAA Class 2A state track and field meet at the University of Kentucky’s Outdoor Track and Field Facility.

Kalynn reached the podium four times, her top finish of third in the long jump, fourth in the 100-meter dash, sixth in the 400 meters and sixth in the 200-meter dash.

Erin finished fifth in the 100-meter hurdles and sixth in the 300-meter hurdles, also placing 15th in the triple jump.

They were the only two Lady Panthers to compete on the day, yet still got Fleming County 10th in the team standings with their efforts with 24 points.

“Last year we got three metals combined as a team and this year me and Erin doubled that just with two of us. It’s just crazy,” Kalynn Pease said.

Kalynn’s day started out in the 100-meter dash, running a personal best of 12.42.

In-between jumps for the long jump, she ran a 1:00.03 in the 400.

Her third jump in the long jump was her best of the day at 17-feet, 2.5 inches.

“That was the mark I wanted. That was a PR for me,” Kalynn Pease said.

Last came the 200.

She’d hit a time of 25.94. Kalynn’s efforts alone got Fleming 17 points.

“It makes me tear up every time I think of it because to come out last year and get the places I got last year, I didn’t even get top eight in anything except for long jump,” Kalynn Pease said. “It’s just crazy. Crazy because I also got two PRs today.”

Erin’s day started out with the 100-meter hurdles, finishing in a time of 16.25.

“I think about the 100 as kind of just a fun event. Get it over with and move on,” Erin Pease said.

After a couple of attempts in the triple jump, came one of the toughest events in the meet, the 300-meter hurdles where she finished in 48.30.

“It’s my hardest event. So that’s the one I kind of look for motivation and keeping my endurance,” Erin Pease said. “Kalynn helped me a lot. I fed off her in the 300, I saw her at the 200 mark and she was screaming at me and gave me that boost of endurance. It was pretty cool.”

Her best triple jump was her last, a distance of 32-feet, 1.5 inches.

“I felt really good about the day. Was hoping to podium in the triple jump, but it is what it is,” Erin Pease said.

The two won’t stop here as they’ll now shift their attention to club track with the Eastern Kentucky Striders with hopes to compete nationally.

Kalynn will play volleyball for the Lady Panthers in the fall while Erin plans to pick up soccer. They also compete with the swim team in the winter.

Erin will enter her senior year while Kalynn will be a sophomore.

#Track And Field#Long Jump#University Of Kentucky#Volleyball#Khsaa Class#Fleming 17
