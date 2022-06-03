Driver arrested after hit-and-run kills Caltrans worker on East Bay freeway: Report

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – A suspect is reportedly in custody after a Caltrans worker was hit and killed by a vehicle on I-80 on Friday morning.

The incident happened at about 10 a.m. between Fairfield and Vacaville , along the freeway's westbound lanes near the Lagoon Valley Parkway and Cherry Glen Road off-ramp, according to KCBS Radio's Victor Zaragoza.

The driver, who sped off after hitting the unidentified Caltrans worker, was arrested in front of a Fairfield business not far from the crash scene, as first reported by Solano NewsNet . The worker – who was reportedly wearing a safety vest – was a woman employed by Caltrans for less than a year, the website said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect hasn't yet been identified by police.

There were major delays in the area following the incident.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating.

