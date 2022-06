After two years in the making, Bentonville, AR just might become the home of the official Guinness world record for the longest ramp to dirt mountain bike jump - ever!. Kody Clark, a native of Seattle, WA, a sponsored downhill mountain bike racer, and former professional motocross competitor, plans to break the Guinness world record for longest power-assisted ramp jump by bicycle in Bentonville this June 2022. The current Guinness World Record website lists the longest jump at 116 feet, 11 inches. Kody intends to achieve at least 120 feet - or more!

