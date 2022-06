BOONE — A new Big Kahuna has been named after the Habitat for Humanity hosted the Crowning of the Big Kahuna at Booneshine Brewing on June 2. The event marked the end of a two month fundraising campaign that five different teams had participated in. During the two month Big Kahuna fundraiser, teams competed to see who could raise the most money for Habitat for Humanity. Fundraising efforts finished at 7:45 p.m. on June 2, and the winning team was crowned at 8 p.m. the same night.

BOONE, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO