Disneyland Visitors Will Be Able To Meet Baby Yoda For The First Time Ever

By Brooke McDonald
 4 days ago

Ever since the debut of the first episode “The Mandalorian” on Disney+ in November of 2019, the character Grogu, also known as “Baby Yoda,” has been capturing the hearts of Star Wars fans (and bringing plenty of new devotees onboard, too). Now, Disney has announced that for the first time ever, fans will get their chance to meet “The Child.”

At Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim on May 27, Walt Disney Imagineers took the stage to share updates with fans about Star Wars in the Disney theme parks and revealed that four Star Wars characters — Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, the Mandalorian and Grogu — will be appearing for the first time in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park.

Boba Fett and Fennec Shand, the starring duo played by Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen, in the Disney+ series “The Book of Boba Fett,” began meeting guests in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland on May 28. Their appearance marks the first time since the Star Wars-themed land opened in 2019 that characters who exist outside the timeline in which the land is set (between Star Wars Episodes 8 and 9) have appeared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YkFd4_0fznycN400
DIsney

Since Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened, Disney media and publishing have been introducing stories of legacy and original characters and their visits and associations with Batuu, helping to connect fan-favorite characters to the remote Outer Rim planet where Galaxy’s Edge is set, but this is the first time guests are seeing these seemingly timeline-breaking characters in the flesh.

Creative Portfolio Executive Scott Trowbridge explained that the land’s timeline does remain in place, and these new character interactions will exist outside that timeline.

“While we as visitors may be able to experience different stories throughout Star Wars history, the characters on Batuu can not,” Trowbridge said in a Disney Parks Blog post. “They will remain in their specific story and timeline and won’t intersect with other characters or stories that would not be appropriate for them.”

Disney says Din Djarin, aka the Mandalorian that has taken on the role of Grogu’s adoptive dad (played by Pedro Pascal in the Disney+ series), and Grogu, the cutest Force-sensitive being in the galaxy, will appear in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland park at a later date.

During Star Wars Celebration, Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni were joined on stage by the cast of show — including little Grogu — and shared footage from the forthcoming third season, which included plenty of adorable moments between Grogu and Mando.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c1G5R_0fznycN400
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney, Provided by Lucasfilm

During the panel, Imagineers shared a few more updates that got fans excited. Scott Trowbridge and Lucasfilm’s Matt Martin teased new destinations coming to Star Tours, Disney’s first Star Wars attraction, which celebrates its 35th anniversary this year.

Imagineers also shared that fans would soon be able to get their hands on some beloved music currently only available within Disney parks and experiences. A second playlist from DJ Rex, the lovable droid and former Star Tours pilot that spins tunes in Oga’s Cantina in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, will be released. The first one, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Oga’s Cantina R3X’s Playlist #1, is currently available on Spotify, Apple and Amazon Music and more.

Also forthcoming will be songs from Gaya, the alien galactic superstar songstress that performs on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, the immersive two-night Star Wars experience that launched at Walt Disney World in March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JdUYo_0fznycN400
Brooke Geiger McDonald/Simplemost

And coming this summer as part of the launch of Disney’s new MagicBand+, “Star Wars: Batuu Bounty Hunters” is coming to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Guests can use their MagicBand+ to join the Batuu Bounty Hunters’ Guild in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. You’ll be able to consult a job board — a bit like a space “Wanted” posted — scan your band, and be assigned a virtual bounty, which you’ll track with your MagicBand+ until you’ve located the correct door. Use your “thermal scanner,” aka smartphone, to confirm you’ve found your bounty and return to the Guildmaster to collect your credits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pCzm1_0fznycN400
Brooke Geiger McDonald/Simplemost

Which of these updates are you most excited about?

Brooke Geiger McDonald is a theme park journalist covering all things Disney and Universal. When she’s not screaming on the newest roller coaster or critiquing the cheese served with her Mickey pretzel, she’s busy breaking the latest theme park news on Twitter and Instagram.

