ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Brent Musburger out as Raiders’ radio announcer

By Sport Writer, Editor
National football post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary sportscaster Brent Musburger said Friday he no longer will serve as the radio voice of the Las Vegas Raiders. Musburger, 83, made the announcement Friday on his Twitter account. He...

www.nationalfootballpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Former Lakers HC Frank Vogel, Utah assistant Lamar Skeeter join extensive list of candidates for Jazz job

Quin Snyder stepped down from his post in Utah after eight seasons on Sunday and many other candidates have already emerged as possible replacements. Vogel held assistant gigs with the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers from 2001 to 2011, before earning his first head coaching job with the Pacers when Jim O'Brien got fired midway through the 2010-2011 campaign. Vogel stayed on with Indiana through the 2015-2016 season, then spent two years as the leader with the Orlando Magic and was at the reins of the Los Angeles Lakers for the last three years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy