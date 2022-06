Any extension of the Right to Buy scheme could risk eroding the supply of affordable housing further, according to a housing market expert.Reports suggest government officials have been considering how to help young people struggling to get on the property ladder in England.There has been speculation that the Right to Buy scheme could be extended for housing association residents and a wave of modular or “flatpack” homes could also be built.The proposal for renters to be able to purchase their social housing at a discounted price is not new, and the bid to revive the plans has been pitched as...

REAL ESTATE ・ 35 MINUTES AGO