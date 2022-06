20TH Round of Funding Available for State of Nevada Lake Tahoe Water Quality and Erosion Control Grants. The Nevada Division of State Lands announces the opening of a grant round for projects to be funded through the Lake Tahoe Water Quality and Erosion Control Grants Program. The twentieth round will make funding available to implement Environmental Improvement Program (EIP) projects on the Nevada side of the Lake Tahoe Basin. This includes Water Quality and Stream Environment Zone (SEZ) restoration and enhancement projects. Non-state applicants must provide a minimum twenty-five percent matching funds.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO