Man Charged In Connection With St. Mary's Officer-Involved Shooting: Sheriff's Office

By David Cifarelli
 4 days ago
Lance Richard Zuniga Photo Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

A 37-year-old man is being held without bail after he was arrested in connection with an officer-involved shooting in St. Mary's County, authorities said.

Lance Richard Zuniga, of Lexington Park, was charged in connection with the shooting that happened in the 21600 block of Liberty Street on Thursday, June 2, the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office reports.

Deputies from the county's Sheriff's Office responded to a report of shots fired around 11:41 p.m. and upon arrival found Zuniga outside several apartments. When instructed to drop their weapon, the he did not comply, the office reports.

Gunfire was subsequently exchanged and Zuniga was taken to a local hospital for treatment for injuries unrelated to the gunfire, the office reports. He is now facing multiple charges including seven counts of first-degree assault.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tyler Payne at (301) 475-4200 extension 78010 or by email at Tyler.Payne@stmarysmd.com.

