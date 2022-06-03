ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MAN SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR 2019 CONROE MURDER

By Privacy Policy
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday Montgomery County Sitting Judge Damico sentenced Deondre Defray Johnson to 5-years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on the manslaughter charge in the 9th District Court. This after a plea agreement was reached between the prosecutors and his attorney. On Wednesday, October 30, 2019,...

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox26houston.com

Man accused of shooting Baytown grandmother in head gets $850K bond

BAYTOWN, Texas - A man charged in the murder of a 55-year-old grandmother outside her Baytown home appeared in court on Monday. Leland Earl Williams is one of three men charged in the death of Roxann Inniss earlier this year. According to court records, Williams, 61, shot Inniss in the...
BAYTOWN, TX
cw39.com

Authorities arrest wanted felon with $54,000 and narcotics

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) A man is in custody after a search was issued in Harris County. Authorities said it was on Thursday, June 2, when deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Special Operations and Canine Unit assisted the Texas Department of Public Safety and Montgomery County Constable Office Precinct 3 with a warrant service. The sheriff’s office said it was in the 5900 block of Center Court Drive in northwest Harris County.
cw39.com

Man arrested for allegedly pointing gun at deputy constable

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was arrested for allegedly driving drunk and pointing a handgun at a deputy constable, authorities said. Michael Graham, 49, was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and driving while intoxicated, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said on Tuesday.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Wanted drug felon arrested in Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) A man wanted for open warrants in Harris County is now in custody. Constable Mark Herman’s Office said that on June 4, deputies went out to the 3700 block of Cypressdale. Drive near I-45 the North Freeway in north Harris County, in reference to a...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Prison#Shooting#Smoking Marijuana#White Oak#Violent Crime#District Court#Cpr#Aggravated Robbery
cw39.com

[MUGSHOT] $200,000 bond for man arrested for drugs and guns

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) A man is in custody for allegedly having drugs and a gun in northwest Harris County over the weekend. On Friday June 3, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 3000 block of the Tomball Parkway.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Arrest Made in the rape of an 83-year-old woman

On Wednesday, June 1st, 2022, at 10:13 pm, the Cleveland Police Department was called to investigate an Aggravated Sexual Assault that occurred in the 200 block of Harding Avenue. Upon arrival, Cleveland Police Department Officers met with an eighty-three-year-old female victim who advised officers a neighbor had sexually assaulted her.
CLEVELAND, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

PERSISTENCE PAYS OFF IN LCSO ARREST OF NEW JERSEY FELONY OFFENDER

It has been said that persistence and perspiration make an unbeatable combination for success. That certainly seemed to be the case when the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, the Houston Police Department, Harris County Sheriff’s Office, and the New Jersey State Police teamed up and worked closely to arrest Fornice Gary Boatner in Liberty County for a Vehicular Homicide case being investigated in the state of New Jersey. This Texas and New Jersey joint investigation began on Saturday, May 28 when LCSO Deputy Joseph Pellegrino was contacted by the dispatcher’s office and advised of a case in which the Houston Police Department was tracking a 2007 silver Dodge Ram for the New Jersey State Police where the driver was being sought for Vehicular Homicide. Through information gained by the Houston Police Department, it was thought the wanted vehicle was at a location near CR 3314 In the north side of the county near Cleveland. Armed with this information, Deputy Pelliegrino along with Sgt. Kenneth Taylor made several runs in that vicinity but was unable to locate the Dodge Ram. Later, Houston Police Sgt. Kang, who was working the Houston end of this investigation for New Jersey contacted the LCSO dispatcher and advised the Dodge Ram was now thought to display paper dealer license plates and had obvious front end damage and a cracked windshield. Follow-up information indicated the truck was now at a residence on CR 3317A also in the Cleveland area. Both Dep. Pelliegrino and Sgt. Taylor then made a run on this new location and did, in fact, find the truck parked at this residence. Contact was made with the residents at this home who told Pelliegrino and Taylor the truck belonged to their son who was in the house and they had been told by their son, Fornice Boatner the front end damage to his truck had been caused by hitting a deer while in Memphis. The parents also said they had sent Boatner money just a few days ago to have the windshield to his truck replaced while in Memphis. While in the process of this interview with Boatner and his parents, Dep. Pellegrino was advised by the dispatcher that Boatner had an outstanding warrant for his arrest from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for a Hit and Run wreck that occurred in 2014. At this point, Boatner was placed under arrest without incident on the basis of the Harris County warrant whereupon Boatner refused to talk further to the deputies. Forice Gary Boatner, DOB 8/01/1990 was placed in the Liberty County Jail on the Harris County warrant and also held for the New Jersey State Police. This persistence and joint coordination between the LCSO Patrol Investigators and dispatchers, Houston Police Department Detective, Harris County Sheriff’s Office, and the New Jersey State Police resulted in a felony offender being taken off the streets within a matter of two days. Details of the New Jersey Vehicular Homicide case are not available but will be followed up by that agency.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Men on 4-wheelers discover bodies of missing couple in New Caney

NEW CANEY, Texas — Investigators believe two bodies found in New Caney are those of a missing couple. Montgomery County officials said two men were riding four-wheelers in a wooded area near the intersection of Fairway Drive and Putters Green Street around 10:30 a.m. Sunday when they decided to check out a vehicle they thought was abandoned because it had been in the same location for a couple of weeks.
NEW CANEY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TWO BODIES FOUND IN WOODS IN ROMAN FOREST

Just after 10 am this morning two males were riding 4-wheelers on some of the trails in the wooded area of Roman Forest Appian Way, just south of Galaxy Drive. They came across a vehicle that one of the males had spotted about two weeks ago and thought to be an abandoned vehicle. The other male decided to stop and check the vehicle. That was when he discovered a shotgun behind the vehicle on the ground. As he did this the other male discovered the body of a male not far away which had been in an extensive state of decomposition. They immediately called Roman Forest Police who responded to the scene. After arriving, Roman Forest requested assistance from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Violent Crimes Unit. They responded along with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and Montgomery County Forensics. As detectives began the investigation they opened the trunk of the vehicle and found the body of a female also in a state of decomposition. The female has been identified as Magan Madison Leach, 19, from Roman Forest. She was reported missing on May 23, 2022. She was reported to be with another missing person identified as Manuel Alejandro Fuentes, 20, of Porter. It is possible he was the victim in the ditch but detectives were needing to wait until the autopsy was complete to positively identify him. They were last seen in Fuentes 2002 blue BMW 30C Convertible with Texas license number 0122G46, a paper tag. This was also the vehicle found in the woods. At the time of the disappearance, it was believed Leach may have been a victim of human trafficking and was en route to either Harris County, El Paso County, or Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana. The bodies were transported by Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
ROMAN FOREST, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

IMPAIRED DRIVER SENTENCED IN DEATH OF CONROE MAN IN 2018

Just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 21, 2018, Brian Vines and two females were walking along with two bicycles on East Davis when a Kristina Hardin, 27, driving an SUV ran off onto the shoulder and slammed into them. According to one of the victims they were walking to a local church/food pantry when the Vines was struck, as he was being struck he pushed his girlfriend out of the way. She was transported with a broken arm. Ashley, the other female walking with them was uninjured. She did say she saw the female driver exited the vehicle and throw an unknown pill bottle into the ditch. Police recovered the bottle which contained Soma and oxycodone hydrochloride. After questioning Hardin admitted taking the Soma earlier. The Montgomery County District Attorney Vehicular Crimes Unit is also on the scene assisting Conroe Police. After further investigation, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office accepted the charge of intoxication manslaughter on Kristina Hardin. On Thursday, June 2, 2022, Hardin was sentenced to 6-years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. In addition, a finding of a deadly weapon(the vehicle) was included in the sentencing which does not enable her to be eligible for parole for at least 3-years. She had also been charged with tampering with evidence which was due to her disposing of the pill bottle in the ditch. That charge was dismissed. Judge Hamilton who accepted the plea agreement also credited Hardin with 2-days in jail.
CONROE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

18 WHEELER TURNS OVER ON TOP OF VEHICLE KILLING DRIVER AND CRITICALLY INJURING TWO FIREFIGHTERS

At least one person was killed and two firefighters from the Centerville Volunteer Fire Department were injured Monday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 45. According to the Department of Public Safety, emergency crews responded to a crash involving a car and pickup truck around 3:20 p.m. DPS says an 18-wheeler traveling northbound crashed into the car and truck, causing the 18-wheeler to overturn on top of the car, and hitting two Centerville Volunteer firefighters. The driver of the car, 27-year-old Jocelyn Ortega of Dallas, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to investigators. Colton Adams, a 21-year-old firefighter was taken by air ambulance to a hospital in Temple and remains in stable condition. We’re told he could have his foot amputated. He had plans of becoming an EMT according to family members. The other firefighter injured, 46-year-old Clint Franklin, was also taken to the hospital by an air ambulance but was later treated and released. DPS says the driver of the 18-wheeler and the driver of the truck were taken to the Madisonville hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the pair of crashes.
CENTERVILLE, TX
fox26houston.com

3 suspects sought in Houston robbery of woman who was chased, punched

HOUSTON - Houston police say they are searching for three suspects after a woman was chased through a parking lot, knocked to the ground, punched, and then robbed. The police department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects who were caught on video. Authorities say the...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy