Funny Girl star Beanie Feldstein has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss a string of the Broadway show’s performances, the actress shared on Monday. In a brief Instagram video message, Feldstein shared her diagnosis and announced her absence. “I just found out that I tested positive for COVID so, unfortunately, I’m going to be out of the show for a little while to keep everybody safe,” Feldstein said.More from The Hollywood ReporterHigh Rises Are Out, Campuses Are In as L.A. Office Real Estate Market Recovers'Dear Evan Hansen' to Close on Broadway This FallTony Awards Will Require Tests, Not Masks for...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 MINUTES AGO