LETTER: The importance of public board meetings

John A. Baumler, 79, a resident of the town of Lee, passed away on January 22, 2022. John was born in New York City on Oct. 7, 1942, to Hans and Helen Baumler. He graduated from The New York Institute of Technology with a degree in electrical engineering. He attended Officer Training School in Texas and was commissioned in the Air Force as a 2nd Lt. in 1964. His first assignment was to Chanute AFB in Rantoul, IL. It was while stationed there that he met his wife, Marilyn (DeRosa). They were married in Illinois on Jan. 19, 1969, after John returned from a remote assignment to Moray AFB in Thailand. They then we’re fortunate to live in Wiesbaden, Germany while John was with GEEIA. After a stateside assignment to Wright-Patterson AFB , John left the Air Force as a Captain and came to work at Griffiss AFB as a civilian. He worked for NCA, the 485th and AFRL. After 40 years of DOD employment, he worked part-time for Grumman Corp.

ROME, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO