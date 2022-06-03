ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remsen, NY

LETTER: The importance of public board meetings

Romesentinel.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHolding public board meetings online only causes those that can’t afford it to be excluded from public meetings. The loss of an internet connection and a device enabling people to join in...

romesentinel.com

Romesentinel.com

Utica celebrates Pride Month with flag raising and proclamation

UTICA — June marks LGBTQ+ Pride Month, a time that recognizes the history of the LGBTQ+ community and the ongoing advocacy for equality. Residents from Utica and the Mohawk Valley came to Utica City Hall to witness Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri raise the LGBTQ+ pride flag in recognition of Pride Month and the local LGBTQ+ community. Palmieri was joined by local elected officials and religious leaders who spoke to the crowd on the importance of LGBTQ+ representation.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

City seeks public input on cell phone tower

ROME — The city Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a special public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, in Common Council Chambers of City Hall on a proposal for a new Verizon Wireless cell tower and communications facility. All members of the public wishing to comment regarding...
Romesentinel.com

Fall Prevention Workshop slated for June 21

CLINTON — Brookdale Independent Living will host a Fall Prevention Workshop, “How to Prevent Falls and Remain Independent,” from 3:30-5 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, in The Cafe at 99 Brookside Drive. The interactive workshop will be presented by clinicians from COAST Physical Therapy, in an effort to...
CLINTON, NY
Romesentinel.com

Sunset Wood to offer on-site therapy to tenants

NEW HARTFORD — The Community at Sunset Wood has partnered with RISE Senior Living — a HealthPRO Heritage brand — to bring onsite physical and occupational therapy directly to their tenants. Last year, Sunset Wood built out their Wellness Center to accommodate a therapy program which RISE...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
City
Remsen, NY
Romesentinel.com

Pre-Juneteenth kickoff at Kemble Street Park

UTICA — The second annual pre-Juneteenth kickoff is planned for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Kemble Park, at the corner of James and Kemble streets. Hosted by local organizations Motivated Minds and Hoops & Dreams, the event will feature music, basketball, vendors, food and speakers, and will recognize a community leader with the Robbie Dancy award.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Nurses join Nascentia Health Rome office

ROME — Nascentia Health added two new staff members to its Rome office at The Beeches on Turin Road. Registered Nurse Kaitlyn Ellinger is a care manager in Nascentia’s managed long-term care plan, helping to ensure that our members receive the best possible care. She previously worked as a RN at Rome Health, working bedside in the ICU. She lives in Rome.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Members of Class of 2020 return for Hamilton commencement

CLINTON — More than 325 members of Hamilton College’s 497-member Class of 2020 returned on Saturday, June 4, for the commencement celebration that would have happened two years ago, had the COVID pandemic not intervened. The class that was honored virtually in 2020 enjoyed several traditions of a...
HAMILTON, NY
Romesentinel.com

SMSGT Jerry E. Jacobs, USAF, Ret.

SMSgt. Jerry E. “Jake” Jacobs, USAF, (Ret.), 80, of Rome, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 2, 2022. He was born in Salisbury, NC on September 12, 1941, the son of the late Gilbert and Ethel Jacobs. On May 6, 1965, he married Joan M. Conway in St. Patrick’s Church in Southold, NY.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

John A. Baumler

John A. Baumler, 79, a resident of the town of Lee, passed away on January 22, 2022. John was born in New York City on Oct. 7, 1942, to Hans and Helen Baumler. He graduated from The New York Institute of Technology with a degree in electrical engineering. He attended Officer Training School in Texas and was commissioned in the Air Force as a 2nd Lt. in 1964. His first assignment was to Chanute AFB in Rantoul, IL. It was while stationed there that he met his wife, Marilyn (DeRosa). They were married in Illinois on Jan. 19, 1969, after John returned from a remote assignment to Moray AFB in Thailand. They then we’re fortunate to live in Wiesbaden, Germany while John was with GEEIA. After a stateside assignment to Wright-Patterson AFB , John left the Air Force as a Captain and came to work at Griffiss AFB as a civilian. He worked for NCA, the 485th and AFRL. After 40 years of DOD employment, he worked part-time for Grumman Corp.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

MVCC celebrates first graduates of Educational Opportunity Program

Mohawk Valley Community College has announced the first graduates of its Education Opportunity Program. Isabel Tanner, of Utica, and Adam Agosto of Yorkville, both May graduates of MVCC, began their degrees in the fall of 2020, when MVCC launched the program. Tanner, who earned an associate degree in public policy,...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Sally Ouderkirk

Sally T. Ouderkirk 73, of Rome, NY, formerly of the Camden and Northshore areas passed away Friday June 3, 2022, at the home of her daughter, with her loving family when she passed. She joined her husband Robert on his 80th Birthday in Heaven. Sally was born in Utica, NY, on August 30, 1948, a daughter of Charles and Sally Russell Toepp and had lived in the Northshore and Camden areas for most of her life and was a graduate of Camden high School. Sally held various jobs throughout her lifetime. Webb Lumber, Camden School District, Will’s Cackleberry Castle were just a few. She also designed, created and hand painted many business signs in the area.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Births — June 7, 2022

COSAMANO — To Frank III and Kari Parsons Cosamano, of Marcy, on Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Rome Health, a daughter, Giovanna Jacqueline. DYER — To Travis Dyer Jr. and Brooke Sherman, of Rome, on Sunday, June 5, 2022 in Rome Health, a son, Jorden Elliot. FELLONE —...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

CCCC hosts Cabaret Night June 14

ROME — Copper City Community Connection, 305 E. Locust St., will host its first Cabaret Night featuring local singing group, Broadway Babes on June 14. The dinner and show combination begin at 5:30 p.m. The menu is chicken piccata over pasta, salad, and dessert. Price for this fundraising event is $35, with a member discounted price of $25. Call 315-337-8230 to register.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Oneida, Stockbridge Valley seniors earn Rossetti Awards

The Andrew D. Rossetti Scholarship Fund Committee awarded $2,500 scholarships to high school seniors from the Oneida and Stockbridge Valley school districts who plan to pursue a career in teaching. Seth O’Connell, from the Oneida school district, plans to study math and adolescent education Le Moyne College. He is the...
ONEIDA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Rome native Amato pens novel

In the middle of Prohibition, it’s hard to find a beer in 1926 Lido, New York. But murder, lies, love and jealousy are all on tap at the Galliano Club. Yes, author Carmen Amato has returned to her roots to present the four-book Galliano Club thriller series, which takes place in the fictional city inspired by her real hometown.
Romesentinel.com

Rome Dollars for Scholars aids dozens of June RFA graduates

ROME — Rome Dollars for Scholars held its 38th annual award ceremony on Wednesday in the auditorium at Rome Free Academy with 68 seniors receiving scholarships. Eight continuing scholarships were also acknowledged. A total of $83,810 was distributed by the chapter with scholarships ranging from $500 to $3,000 were...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Clinton Farmers Market marks 25th season

CLINTON — The Clinton Farmers Market, one of the largest markets in the Mohawk Valley region, has opened for its 25th season. The market runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays on the Clinton Village Green. The market accepts EBT SNAP benefits. The market also operates a SNAP...
CLINTON, NY
Romesentinel.com

Several local residents on dean’s list at College of St. Rose

ALBANY — Several area students are among the more than 500 students who were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at the College of St. Rose. Allyson Guido, of Utica, communication science and disorders;. Aimee Hurlbut, of Rome, social work;. Taylor Kirk, of Sylvan...
ALBANY, NY
Romesentinel.com

MWPAI to host ‘Norman Rockwell’ exhibition

UTICA — Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute will present the landmark exhibition “Norman Rockwell,” June 11 through Sept. 18, featuring iconic images of American scenes painted by the most beloved artist and illustrator of the 20th century. Over the course of his six-decade career, Rockwell illustrated the everyday moments...
UTICA, NY

