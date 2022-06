THE AMERICAN RED CROSS IS CALLING FOR DONORS TO GIVE BLOOD AND PLATELETS TO HELP PREPARE TO MEET THE NEEDS OF PATIENTS IN EMERGENCY SITUATIONS. BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITIES IN OUR AREA INCLUDE JUNE 14TH IN LINCOLN COUNTY FROM 10 TO 2 AT THE CITY OF FAYETTEVILLE PARKS AND RECREATION LOCATED AT 1203 WINCHESTER HIGHWAY.

LINCOLN COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO