Lawrence County Library Members Can Access New Service

Thelma Jane Royse Compton, age 92, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 at NHC Lawrenceburg, with her family and faithful caregivers at her bedside. Thelma was born September 3, 1929 in Lawrenceburg, TN and was the daughter of Belford Royse and Jennie French Royse. She was raised in the New Prospect community of Lawrence County. She graduated from Lawrence County High School in 1947, and lettered as a guard for the Lady Cats Basketball team. The month after graduation, she eloped to marry Thomas Compton of Lawrenceburg, to whom she remained a devoted wife of 56 years. Thelma continued her love of basketball after marriage while employed at Salant and Salant Mfg. and played into her 20’s as a key guard on their Industrial Women’s League team competing against other industrial teams in the region.
Comments / 0