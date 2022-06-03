Lewis County Applies for Dog Park Dash Grant

THE LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB HAS ANNOUNCED THE ARENA EVENT LINE UP FOR THE 2022 MIDDLE TENNESSEE DISTRICT FAIR. ACCORDING TO FAIR MANAGER TAD KEATON, THIS YEAR’S FAIR WILL BE A NINE DAY EVENT SO THEY WILL BE BRINGING BACK MOTO CROSS / ATV RACING ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23RD AND ADDING A NEW EVENT, MIDGET WRESTLING WARRIORS, ON WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 28TH. MONDAY SEPTEMBER 26TH AND TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 27TH WILL FEATURE THE JUNK CAR JUMP ‘N RUN WITH THE TOUGH TRUCK CHALLENGE BEING MOVED TO SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 AND THE DEMOLITION DERBY BEING HELD ON THURSDAY EVENING SEPTEMBER 29TH. GRANGER SMITH WILL PERFORM ON FRIDAY EVENING, SEPTEMBER 30TH AND THE TRUCK AND TRACTOR PULL WILL FINISH UP THE FAIR ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1ST. THE SUNDAY AFTERNOON GIVE AWAY WILL BE ON SEPTEMBER 25TH AT 6. FAIREST OF THE FAIR PAGEANTS WILL BE HELD ON SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 24TH AND SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 25TH AT THE HISTORIC CROCKETT THEATER. COMPLETE INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON THE MTDF WEBSITE AT WWW.MTDFAIR.ORG.

LAWRENCEBURG, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO