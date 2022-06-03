ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, TN

Lewis County Applies for Dog Park Dash Grant

radio7media.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEWIS COUNTY GOVERNMENT RECENTLY APPLIED FOR A 2022 BOYD FOUNDATION DOG PARK DASH GRANT AND IS SEEKING THE COMMUNITIES HELP. RESIDENTS...

www.radio7media.com

radio7media.com

Lawrence County Classic Car Club to Host Annual County Long Cavalcade

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY CLASSIC CAR CLUB WILL HOST THE 18TH ANNUAL COUNTY-LONG CAVALCADE OF ANTIQUE CARS AND TRUCKS FROM SUMMERTOWN TO SAINT JOSEPH ON SATURDAY. THE PARADE BEGINS AT 9 A-M AT TIETGEN'S SUPERAMA IN SUMMERTOWN. THREE LOCATIONS ARE AVAILABLE TO JOIN THE PARADE INCLUDING ETHRIDGE CHURCH OF CHRIST AT 10:00, LAWRENCEBURG BARGAIN HUNT AT 10:30 AND SAINT JOSEPH CIVIC CENTER AT 11. THE 30 MILE ROUTE WILL END AT SAINT JOSEPH CITY PARK WHERE THE CARS WILL BE ON DISPLAY. TROPHIES WILL BE AWARDED FOR OLDEST CAR, LONGEST DISTANCE DRIVEN, THE CAR CLUB WITH THE MOST PARTICIPANTS AND "THE ROUGHEST THING RUNNING".
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Middle Tn District Fair Lineup

THE LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB HAS ANNOUNCED THE ARENA EVENT LINE UP FOR THE 2022 MIDDLE TENNESSEE DISTRICT FAIR. ACCORDING TO FAIR MANAGER TAD KEATON, THIS YEAR’S FAIR WILL BE A NINE DAY EVENT SO THEY WILL BE BRINGING BACK MOTO CROSS / ATV RACING ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23RD AND ADDING A NEW EVENT, MIDGET WRESTLING WARRIORS, ON WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 28TH. MONDAY SEPTEMBER 26TH AND TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 27TH WILL FEATURE THE JUNK CAR JUMP ‘N RUN WITH THE TOUGH TRUCK CHALLENGE BEING MOVED TO SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 AND THE DEMOLITION DERBY BEING HELD ON THURSDAY EVENING SEPTEMBER 29TH. GRANGER SMITH WILL PERFORM ON FRIDAY EVENING, SEPTEMBER 30TH AND THE TRUCK AND TRACTOR PULL WILL FINISH UP THE FAIR ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1ST. THE SUNDAY AFTERNOON GIVE AWAY WILL BE ON SEPTEMBER 25TH AT 6. FAIREST OF THE FAIR PAGEANTS WILL BE HELD ON SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 24TH AND SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 25TH AT THE HISTORIC CROCKETT THEATER. COMPLETE INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON THE MTDF WEBSITE AT WWW.MTDFAIR.ORG.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
radio7media.com

City of Muscle Shoals Flowing Fire Hydrants During June

THE CITY OF MUSCLE SHOALS HAS ANNOUNCED THAT DURING THE MONTH OF JUNE THE CITY WATER DEPARTMENT WILL BE FLOWING FIRE HYDRANTS. THE REASON TO MAKE SURE ALL HYDRANTS ARE WORKING ADEQUATELY. THE CITY MUSCLE SHOALS WOULD LIKE TO APOLOGIZE FOR ANY INCONVENIENCE THIS MAY CAUSE.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
radio7media.com

Thelma Jane Royse Compton

Thelma Jane Royse Compton, age 92, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 at NHC Lawrenceburg, with her family and faithful caregivers at her bedside. Thelma was born September 3, 1929 in Lawrenceburg, TN and was the daughter of Belford Royse and Jennie French Royse. She was raised in the New Prospect community of Lawrence County. She graduated from Lawrence County High School in 1947, and lettered as a guard for the Lady Cats Basketball team. The month after graduation, she eloped to marry Thomas Compton of Lawrenceburg, to whom she remained a devoted wife of 56 years. Thelma continued her love of basketball after marriage while employed at Salant and Salant Mfg. and played into her 20’s as a key guard on their Industrial Women’s League team competing against other industrial teams in the region.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
radio7media.com

NPS to Start Construction on Parkway Double Arch Bridge in Williamson County

BEGINNING TODAY, THE NATIONAL PARK SERVICE WILL START CONSTRUCTION OF A TEMPORARY SAFETY BARRIER ON THE NATCHEZ TRACE PARKWAY DOUBLE ARCH BRIDGE LOCATED AT MILEPOST 438 IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY. MOTORISTS AND BICYCLISTS SHOULD EXPECT ONE-LANE CLOSURES, 10-TO-15-MINUTE TRAFFIC DELAYS, AND BIRDSONG HOLLOW PULLOUT TO BE CLOSED. THE BRIDGE WILL BE CLOSED TO PEDESTRIANS AND HIKERS FOR THE PROJECT DURATION.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Community Rural Food Delivery June Item of the Month

THE COMMUNITY RURAL FOOD DELIVERY OF GILES COUNTY WILL BE HAVING A FOOD DISTRIBUTION SATURDAY JUNE 18TH AT THE GILES COUNTY AGRI PARK. DISTRIBUTION WILL BEGIN AT 9 AND VEHICLES WILL LINE UP AS IN PREVIOUS MONTHS. FOOD BOXES WILL BE PREPARED ON THURSDAY, JUNE 16TH AT 5:30 IN THE OLD SHARP BUILDING NEXT TO FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH ON NORTH 2ND STREET IN PULASKI. VOLUNTEERS ARE ALWAYS NEEDED AND WELCOME AT BOTH EVENTS. THE JUNE “ITEM OF THE MONTH” IS POP TARTS. TO CONTRIBUTE TO THE BOXES DONATIONS BY CAN BE DROPPED OFF AT FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, CHURCH OF THE MESSIAH, ELKTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, LYNNVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH, MCKAY’S SERVICE CENTER, JOHNSON’S FOODS AND RICHLAND MARKET.
GILES COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Bodies to be Exhumed in Giles County Death Cases

BACK IN MARCH, 22ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT ATTORNEY BRENT COOPER ANNOUNCED HIS OFFICE’S INTENTION TO EXAMINE THE DEATHS OF THREE INDIVIDUALS THAT REPORTEDLY DROWNED ON THE SAME DAY BACK IN 1991. THE DECISION CAME AFTER COOPER MET WITH GILES COUNTY MEDICAL EXAMINER, DR. JOE FITE. COOPER ADVISED AFTER REVIEWING THE INFORMATION AVAILABLE, THERE ARE ENOUGH UNUSUAL CIRCUMSTANCES TO WARRANT A CLOSER LOOK INTO THE TRAGIC DEATHS OF THESE THREE YOUNG MEN. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT, THE BODIES OF STEVEN RUSSELL “STEVIE” BASS, PATRICK FLETCHER AND DENNIS MARTINDALE WILL BE EXHUMED AND AUTOPSIES PERFORMED ONCE THE COST FOR THE DISINTERMENT AND REINTERMENT IS APPROVED. A DATE HAS NOT YET BEEN SCHEDULED BUT WILL MORE THAN LIKELY BE IN MID JULY.
GILES COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Troopers find major drug haul inside SUV engine block

JACKSON, Tennessee (WDEF) – Tennessee state troopers say they confiscated 44 pounds of cocaine and fentanyl in one traffic stop on Monday. But they had to work for it. A trooper pulled over a flatbed truck pulling a trailer on I-40 near Jackson in west Tennessee. The driver told...
JACKSON, TN
radio7media.com

City of Loretto Board of Mayor and Aldermen Meeting

THE CITY OF LORETTO BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN WILL MEET IN REGULAR SESSION TUESDAY, JUNE 7TH TO CONSIDER THE FOLLOWING AGENDA ITEMS AND ANY OTHER BUSINESS THAT MAY COME BEFORE THE BOARD: APPOINTMENT OF THE VICE MAYOR AND THE CITY ADMINISTRATOR, APROVAL OF THE COMPREHENSIVE PLAN AS RECOMMENDED BY THE THCITY OF LORETTO PLANNING COMMISSION, THE AMENDMENT OF THE GENERAL FUND BUDGET IN THE AMOUNTY OF 140,000 DOLLARS AND THE ADOPTION OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2022-2023 BUDGET. THE SETTING OF THE PROPERTY TAX RATE AT 33 CENTS FOR THE NEW BUDGET YEAR WILL ALSO BE DISCUSSED. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5:15.
LORETTO, TN
radio7media.com

Two Injured in MVA Monday in Florence

AT LEAST TWO WERE INJURED MONDAY FOLLOWING A SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH IN FLORENCE. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE AROUND 3 PM NEAR THE SIMPSON STREET AND HANSEL COURT INTERSECTION WHERE A TRUCK HAD OVERTURNED. TWO WERE TRANSPORTED TO THE NORTH ALABAMA MEDICAL CENTER. THE CAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.
FLORENCE, AL
Kingsport Times-News

The “unnaming” of Benton County, Tennessee

There are a lot of examples out there of places being renamed. A dorm at my alma mater used to be called Confederate Hall; now it’s Memorial Hall. I once skied at Squaw Valley Resort in California, now known as Palisades Tahoe. The highest mountain in the United States, once officially known as Mount McKinley, is now Denali.
BENTON COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

USDA Commodities Distribution Scheduled in Wayne County

THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT THE USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED FRIDAY IN WAYNE COUNTY AT GREEN RIVER BAPTIST CHURCH LOCATED AT 1061 COLLINWOOD HIGHWAY IN WAYNESBORO. DISTRIBUTION WILL BE FROM 10 TO 12 TO ELIGBLE AREA RESIDENTS. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS...
WAYNE COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

Possible tornado touchdown reported in Crockett County, Tennessee

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Emergency management officials reported a tornado touchdown in Crockett County, Tennessee late Monday evening. The report came in just after 7:30pm from near Adair, or just south of Humboldt, which prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Tornado Warning for the area. There are reports...
CROCKETT COUNTY, TN

