Muscle Shoals, AL

4th Annual Muscle Shoals Police Camp Cops

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT 4TH ANNUAL CAMP COPS WILL BE...

Lawrence County Classic Car Club to Host Annual County Long Cavalcade

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY CLASSIC CAR CLUB WILL HOST THE 18TH ANNUAL COUNTY-LONG CAVALCADE OF ANTIQUE CARS AND TRUCKS FROM SUMMERTOWN TO SAINT JOSEPH ON SATURDAY. THE PARADE BEGINS AT 9 A-M AT TIETGEN'S SUPERAMA IN SUMMERTOWN. THREE LOCATIONS ARE AVAILABLE TO JOIN THE PARADE INCLUDING ETHRIDGE CHURCH OF CHRIST AT 10:00, LAWRENCEBURG BARGAIN HUNT AT 10:30 AND SAINT JOSEPH CIVIC CENTER AT 11. THE 30 MILE ROUTE WILL END AT SAINT JOSEPH CITY PARK WHERE THE CARS WILL BE ON DISPLAY. TROPHIES WILL BE AWARDED FOR OLDEST CAR, LONGEST DISTANCE DRIVEN, THE CAR CLUB WITH THE MOST PARTICIPANTS AND "THE ROUGHEST THING RUNNING".
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
Middle Tn District Fair Lineup

THE LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB HAS ANNOUNCED THE ARENA EVENT LINE UP FOR THE 2022 MIDDLE TENNESSEE DISTRICT FAIR. ACCORDING TO FAIR MANAGER TAD KEATON, THIS YEAR’S FAIR WILL BE A NINE DAY EVENT SO THEY WILL BE BRINGING BACK MOTO CROSS / ATV RACING ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23RD AND ADDING A NEW EVENT, MIDGET WRESTLING WARRIORS, ON WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 28TH. MONDAY SEPTEMBER 26TH AND TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 27TH WILL FEATURE THE JUNK CAR JUMP ‘N RUN WITH THE TOUGH TRUCK CHALLENGE BEING MOVED TO SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 AND THE DEMOLITION DERBY BEING HELD ON THURSDAY EVENING SEPTEMBER 29TH. GRANGER SMITH WILL PERFORM ON FRIDAY EVENING, SEPTEMBER 30TH AND THE TRUCK AND TRACTOR PULL WILL FINISH UP THE FAIR ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1ST. THE SUNDAY AFTERNOON GIVE AWAY WILL BE ON SEPTEMBER 25TH AT 6. FAIREST OF THE FAIR PAGEANTS WILL BE HELD ON SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 24TH AND SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 25TH AT THE HISTORIC CROCKETT THEATER. COMPLETE INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON THE MTDF WEBSITE AT WWW.MTDFAIR.ORG.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
Decatur PD arrest multiple people after Point Mallard Park incident

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department arrested multiple people on June 5 after an incident at Point Mallard Park. According to police, patrons of the park notified managers of the water park that there were many boaters on the beach, drinking, smoking marijuana, cussing and playing loud, obscene music. Some patrons witnessed two women on the boat performing sexual acts.
DECATUR, AL
City of Muscle Shoals Flowing Fire Hydrants During June

THE CITY OF MUSCLE SHOALS HAS ANNOUNCED THAT DURING THE MONTH OF JUNE THE CITY WATER DEPARTMENT WILL BE FLOWING FIRE HYDRANTS. THE REASON TO MAKE SURE ALL HYDRANTS ARE WORKING ADEQUATELY. THE CITY MUSCLE SHOALS WOULD LIKE TO APOLOGIZE FOR ANY INCONVENIENCE THIS MAY CAUSE.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
Two Injured in MVA Monday in Florence

AT LEAST TWO WERE INJURED MONDAY FOLLOWING A SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH IN FLORENCE. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE AROUND 3 PM NEAR THE SIMPSON STREET AND HANSEL COURT INTERSECTION WHERE A TRUCK HAD OVERTURNED. TWO WERE TRANSPORTED TO THE NORTH ALABAMA MEDICAL CENTER. THE CAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.
FLORENCE, AL
Maury County Man Arrested Over the Weekend for Aggravated Arson

A MAURY COUNTY MAN WAS ARRESTED OVER THE WEEKEND AND FACES AGGRAVATED ARSON CHARGES. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE ALERTED SUNDAY MORNING AROUND 1:30 AM OF A STRUCTURE FIRE AT THE KROGER STORE ON NASHVILLE HIGHWAY IN COLUMBIA. UPON ARRIVAL MEMBERS OF THE COLUMBIA FIRE DEPARTMENT FOUND FLAMES IN THE FRONT OF THE BUILDING AND WORKED TO QUICKLY CONTAIN THE BLAZE. NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED. THE ALLEGED SUSPECT, IDENTIFIED AS JEFFREY LEE MEALER, 53, OF COLUMBIA, WAS LOCATED IN THE PARKING LOT, INTOXICATED AND IN POSSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE. PRIOR TO THE FIRE, EMPLOYEES ADVISED MEALER WAS BANGING ON THE STORE DOORS AND BECAME IRRITATED WHEN THEY TOLD HIM HIS WIFE DIDN’T WORK THERE. MEALER IS CURRENTLY IN THE MAURY COUNTY JAIL ON A 205,000 DOLLARS BOND.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Yes, GoFundMe did take down the Casey White fundraiser

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Casey White's mother, Connie Moore, created a GoFundMe fundraiser to collect money for her son’s legal fees. Upon creation, the fundraiser only refers to Casey White as being “accused of escaping from the Lauderdale County Jail in Alabama.”. There also was no mention of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Hartselle woman charged in hotel robbery

A Hartselle woman is charged with first-degree robbery in connection with an incident at the Holiday Inn in southwest Decatur on May 21, according to Decatur police. Police said Elizabeth Yvonne Burks, 21, was developed as a suspect in the robbery and charged on Friday. She is in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $30,000.
Thelma Jane Royse Compton

Thelma Jane Royse Compton, age 92, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022 at NHC Lawrenceburg, with her family and faithful caregivers at her bedside. Thelma was born September 3, 1929 in Lawrenceburg, TN and was the daughter of Belford Royse and Jennie French Royse. She was raised in the New Prospect community of Lawrence County. She graduated from Lawrence County High School in 1947, and lettered as a guard for the Lady Cats Basketball team. The month after graduation, she eloped to marry Thomas Compton of Lawrenceburg, to whom she remained a devoted wife of 56 years. Thelma continued her love of basketball after marriage while employed at Salant and Salant Mfg. and played into her 20’s as a key guard on their Industrial Women’s League team competing against other industrial teams in the region.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
New details released in East Lawerence Principal suspension

Sloan was sentenced to 20 years in prison for manslaughter, he pleaded guilty to the crime. The house fire is believed to have been a murder-suicide according to the Huntsville Police. One injured in Athens shooting. Updated: 3 hours ago. One person was injured in Sunday shooting in Athens. Game...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Police investigating Athens shooting

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Athens Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday night. Officers responded to a shooting that took place around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Stanford Street and Somerest Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, a male was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
ATHENS, AL

