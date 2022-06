JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people have been charged in connection to an elderly abuse investigation in Jones County. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Karen McCarty is charged with one count of grand larceny, two counts of exploitation of a vulnerable person and one count of abuse or neglect of a vulnerable person. Joseph McCarty is charged with kidnapping and felonious infliction of severe mental anguish upon a vulnerable person.

JONES COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO