Everton have 'looked at' Chelsea duo Conor Gallagher and Billy Gilmour as Frank Lampard 'weighs up making a Stamford Bridge swoop for the duo' to strengthen his side, with stars' long-term futures unclear

By Daniel Davis For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Everton have 'looked at' Chelsea duo Conor Gallagher and Billy Gilmour as they weigh up potential moves for them this summer, according to reports.

Both players were sent out on loan last season, with Gallagher dazzling at Crystal Palace and Gilmour enduring a more difficult time at Norwich.

Their long-term futures at Stamford Bridge are unclear, and it appears that former Blues hero Frank Lampard, now in charge of the Toffees, could move in for them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3unZyv_0fznnOOB00
Everton have looked at Chelsea duo Conor Gallagher (above) and Billy Gilmour, reports claim
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DH0ST_0fznnOOB00
Frank Lampard could look to use his connections at Stamford Bridge to broker the transfers

Indeed, talkSPORT have said Lampard will look to use his 'connections' at Chelsea to lure Gallagher across to the blue half of Merseyside.

The midfielder picked up Palace's Player of the Year award for his stunning 2021/22 campaign, and chairman Steve Parish has admitted he would like to keep him.

Whether he returns is currently unclear, and other clubs are monitoring his situation.

Gilmour could also be a target ahead of the new season, and Daily Star journalist Paul Brown has confirmed that Everton are also watching the 20-year-old starlet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fs9se_0fznnOOB00
Gilmour endured a difficult year at Norwich last time out, but is tipped to have a bright future
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sZQAE_0fznnOOB00
Gallagher, meanwhile, dazzled at Crystal Palace and a host of elite clubs will be keen on him

Brown told GiveMeSport: 'I know Everton have looked at both players.

'I think they've got very little chance of getting Conor Gallagher because Gallagher knows he'll get a chance at Chelsea.

'Even if he flunks pre-season under Tuchel, I suspect that Chelsea will try and get him into the team because they know he's an England international now, he had a great season at Palace, where he was their Player of the Year; he has massive potential.

'I only see him being allowed out on loan again if Tuchel decides he's nowhere near good enough to play in his team. And for me and most observers, that's clearly untrue. So, I think he'll get chances at Chelsea.'

