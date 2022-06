LOS ANGELES — When LA Pride returns this Sunday with its official parade along Hollywood Boulevard, it will be accompanied by a new Pride Village next to the parade route. A free event that will be set up between Vine Street and Cahuenga Blvd., Pride Village will have a pair of stages for music and performances, including DJs and "RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars" winner Alaska.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO