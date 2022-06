It’s open season on idiots at Yellowstone these days. We saw a 9-year-old girl get air mailed (she was fine though) after her parents got too close (way to go dad), and even more recently, we saw an elderly lady get gored at Yellowstone after she tried to pet a bison, yes PET A BISON. It should go without saying, but don’t try and pet a bison people… Anyways… now we have another lady who barely escaped, in fact… tripping […] The post Woman Trips Running From Charging Bison, Plays Dead & Misses Getting Run Over At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

ACCIDENTS ・ 18 DAYS AGO