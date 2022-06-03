A 'Stern Conversation' With Jocelyn Alo Helped Ignite Oklahoma's Offense Versus Northwestern

The Sooner super senior stepped in to refocus the team after OU's offense sputtered in the first two innings of Oklahoma's WCWS opener on Thursday.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Before Rylie Boone’s massive third inning double sparked Oklahoma on Thursday, the Sooners got a stern talking to.

The top-seeded Sooners were down one run to the Northwestern Wildcats on Day 1 of the Women’s College World Series, and hadn’t had much success against Wildcat pitcher Danielle Williams .

The Northwestern ace had fanned three OU batters through the first two innings, successfully changing pitch speeds and fooling the Sooners with her excellent changeup.

Typically, head coach Patty Gasso steps in to address the team. But this time, OU super senior Jocelyn Alo took over, representing a large shift from the kind of conversations Gasso usually has with the team.

“It went from talking to stern conversation," Gasso recalled after the game. "And Jocelyn Alo jumped in. And that gets very stern and gets to place where I need to walk away because I don't want to — we have a pretty strait-laced program, but when Jocy jumps in, she'll say it the way she means it.

“I just step out so she can be herself. The response was through the roof.”

Starting with Boone’s leadoff double, six straight Sooners reached base in the third inning, culminating in Tiare Jennings’ grand slam.

Oklahoma proceeded to bat around in the frame, as Boone returned to deliver an RBI single to cap off the six-run inning.

By the time Northwestern recorded three outs and was headed back to the dugout, the 12,282 fans gathered in Hall of Fame Stadium knew the contest was virtually over.

Still, the Sooners poured salt in the wound in the fourth inning.

OU’s offense tacked on seven more runs, including another grand slam, this one off the bat of third baseman Jana Johns .

The adjustments to Williams’ offerings were simple enough, Johns said, the team just needed a catalyst.

“Really, just focusing on hitting the ball,” said Johns, “letting it get deep and just hitting it to right field because we were early all game. And I think letting the atmosphere get to you kind of, you just have to breathe and stick to the process.”

With win No. 1 in Oklahoma City now under their belts, the Sooners get Friday off to recover and set their sights on a familiar foe.

A date with the Texas Longhorns awaits Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon at Hall of Fame Stadium.

Oklahoma took the season series against the Longhorns earlier this year, but Texas pulled the upset to end OU’s undefeated season in the third matchup between the two sides in Austin earlier this season.

The rivalry renews at 2 p.m. Saturday, and the contest between the two Big 12 foes will be broadcast nationally on ABC.

