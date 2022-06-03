ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulo Dybala puts Man United, Spurs and Arsenal on red alert by revealing he would 'like to know' the Premier League, as he prepares to leave Juventus on a free transfer this month

By Daniel Davis For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Paulo Dybala has revealed he is interested in a move to the Premier League or LaLiga, but admitted he is happy to stay in Italy as he prepares to leave Juventus.

The forward, 28, will become a free agent this month when his deal with the Turin giants runs down, and bid an emotional goodbye to fans after his final home game.

However, his presence in the market has left the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham, Arsenal and Inter Milan on red alert and prepared to swoop in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y2vc8_0fznkB5n00
Paulo Dybala has revealed that he is interested in a move to the Premier League or LaLiga

While Dybala is not getting carried away with the speculation, he has openly spoken about what may lie in store for him next, which could include a switch to England.

'I am quite calm, the people who I work with are taking care,' Dybala told ESPN recently, as quoted by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

'In Italy I am very comfortable. I would still like to know other leagues like the Premier League, LaLiga... but I'm happy in Italy.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47izi1_0fznkB5n00
The forward will leave Juventus this month as a free agent, placing elite clubs on red alert

It is unlikely that Dybala will remain without a club for too long this summer.

A long-term target for United, new boss Erik ten Hag has been linked with a move for Dybala and is said to be keen to secure his services during his first transfer window at Old Trafford.

Arsenal are also reportedly in the running as they look to replace the outgoing Alexandre Lacazette, who edged a step closer to returning to his old side Lyon.

Remaining in Italy has also not been ruled out by Dybala, though, with Inter Milan thought to be keen to partner him alongside Argentine team-mate Lautaro Martinez.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xf3ij_0fznkB5n00
Erik ten Hag has been linked with a move for Dybala during his first window at Man United

Meanwhile, Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has taken a swipe at the ace, having called his attitude into question and warned him he must return to his old self.

'Paulo needs to go back to being himself,' Allegri told DAZN.

'There was a time where he got all carried out by those who labelled him as "the new Messi". A player can't go around trying to play, to think or to be like someone else.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HC6Sf_0fznkB5n00
Massimiliano Allegri has taken aim at the ace's attitude, but praised his 'extraordinary' ability

But despite criticising his mentality, he was also full of praise for his talent.

Allegri added: 'He still has lots to give because he has an extraordinary technical ability, he is a wonderful player.'

Dybala scored 115 goals and assisted 48 after joining the Old Lady in 2015.

Sports
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

