UEFA Apologise For Champions League Final Hosting In Paris After Liverpool And Real Madrid Demand Answers

By Damon Carr
 4 days ago

It is now a week on from the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid. A final that was completely overshadowed by off-pitch incidents and awful treatment of Liverpool and Real Madrid fans by the French police and UEFA.

What was supposed to be one of the greatest nights of a football fan's life, turned into something that could scar them for life. Liverpool fans are still coming to terms with how they were treated last week by both UEFA and the French police.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Thousands were cramped outside the Stade de France, where they were attacked by both police and local thugs, whilst trying to stay safe as possible in a life-threatening situation.

UEFA closed the gates to the stadium and as they claimed the delay was down to late arrivals by fans, the traveling Reds who were stood for hours not knowing why. This caused a backup of crowds, which became instantly dangerous and very reminiscent of the Hillsborough disaster.

This week, both Liverpool and Real Madrid have demanded apologies from UEFA and French authorities, not only for the night itself but for the lies about the fans made by both parties. UEFA release an apology today, coincidentally after Real Madrid pushed for it just yesterday.

“UEFA wishes to sincerely apologise to all spectators who had to experience or witness frightening and distressing events in the build-up to the UEFA Champions League final at the Stade de France on 28 May 2022 in Paris.”

IMAGO / PA Images

“On a night which should have been a celebration of European club football. No football fan should be put in that situation, and it must not happen again.”

Apologies only go so far, it is the actions that follow up apologies are most sincere.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Facebook
