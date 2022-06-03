ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

Aaron Banks Says He Has Transformed His Body

By Grant Cohn
All49ers
All49ers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nXE7f_0fznjw6N00

"Just putting on some muscle mass, cutting out some fat. My body fat percentage is down from what it was last year."

SANTA CLARA --49ers second-year guard Aaron Banks spoke to Bay Area reporters this week. Here's what he said about the progress he has made from Year 1 to Year 2 in his career.

Q: "Do you feel a difference between now and last season in terms of how you're moving around?"

BANKS: "Yeah, I think I'm in better shape. I spent the offseason here working with Dustin Perry and the strength staff, and I kind of transformed my body a little bit.

Q: "Offensive line coach Chris Foerster said you kept your weight the same but you changed the composition of the weight. What exactly did that entail?"

BANKS: "Just putting on some muscle mass, cutting out some fat. My body fat percentage is down from what it was last year."

Q: "What about your understanding of the scheme this year compared to last year?"

BANKS: "I think most guys, especially in this offense, are a little bit more prepared and know what to expect going into the second year. I think I'm in a better place this year."

Q: "What jumped out from watching Laken Tomlinson last season?"

BANKS: "Laken was just extremely durable. He's a guy who would go through some hard hits and you'd wonder if he's alright, and then he'd get up and go to the next play over and over. Plus he worked extremely hard."

Q: "And they had you on the right side last year, and now you're back on the left where you're more comfortable?"

BANKS: "Yes."

Q: "Kyle Shanahan said there was a point when he was ready to play you last year, but the offensive line was playing so well. How hard is it to sit on the bench but not get out there?"

BANKS: "At that point, you have to look at the bigger picture. You have guys who have been playing for 10, 12 games at that point, you have three Pro Bowlers on the offensive line and those guys were rolling."

Watch the full interview below:

49ers Guard Aaron Banks Says He Has Transformed His Body (; 5:02)

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

John Lynch Turned Down Huge Offer: NFL World Reacts

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch had a chance to leave the organization for more money this offseason. According to reports, Lynch was offered $15 million to leave the 49ers for a broadcasting role with Amazon. However, he turned it down. Now, we know why. Lynch revealed that he...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

San Francisco 49ers Veteran Will Likely Be Released

San Francisco linebacker Dee Ford has been dismissed from 49ers minicamp, per multiple sources. Head coach Kyle Shanahan says the Niners "do not expect him to be on our team" once he returns from an upcoming physical. The expected release of Ford will save the Niners $1.1 million in cap...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara, CA
Football
Local
California Football
Santa Clara, CA
Sports
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Sports
thecomeback.com

Mike Singletary gets honest about Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick got his tryout with the Las Vegas Raiders but he has yet to be signed by them or any NFL team this offseason. Whether or not he gets a shot to return to the league for the first time since 2016 remains to be seen, but one person who thinks he deserves a shot is Hall of Fame linebacker and former San Francisco 49ers head coach Mike Singletary.
The Spun

NFL Second-Year Quarterback Might Be Switching Positions

Former Florida Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks joined the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2021. Franks didn't see much playing time in 2021, but perhaps he will in 2022 - at a new position. The former Gators quarterback was reportedly seen working out as a tight end earlier...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
NBC Sports

Rams, Aaron Donald work out a massive new deal

Aaron Donald is neither retiring nor holding out. One of the best defensive players in NFL history has a new contract. The deal replaces the final three years of Donald’s prior arrangement with the team. Other contracts, the salary cap, and Donald’s ongoing stellar play made the existing deal obsolete.
NFL
NBC Sports

Impressing early, Hufanga set to compete for 49ers starting role

Talanoa Hufanga is set to make a significant impact in his second season with the 49ers. The second-year safety only logged three NFL starts his rookie season but is already taking first-team snaps alongside veteran safety Jimmie Ward during organized team activities. 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has noticed a heightened confidence in Hufanga, who spent the offseason working with long-time mentor Hall of Fame safety Troy Polamalu.
NFL
All49ers

All49ers

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT

All49ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis, Draft, Free Agency surrounding the San Francisco 49ers.

 https://www.si.com/nfl/49ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy