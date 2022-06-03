ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rookie tackles Charles Cross, Abe Lucas competing to start this year

By Liz Mathews
 4 days ago
The Seattle Seahawks selected a couple of tackles in the early rounds of the NFL draft this year to bolster the offensive line. Many have questioned whether or not the Seahawks plan to start left tackle Charles Cross and right tackle Abe Lucas when the season opens.

Seattle’s offensive coordinator Shane Waldron addressed the issue during his press conference after Thursday’s OTA.

“I think in my mind, by the time we get to that first game and the best guys are playing, they’ll have earned those positions,” Waldron told reporters. “And if it’s the two rookies, that means that they’ve beat out some guys that are good players in their own right. So, we have a lot of competition at those tackle positions. The draft obviously has taken that competition to a different level, as far as younger guys that are competing against each other.”

Waldron did make it clear that both Cross and Lucas will have to battle it out this summer against the veterans and other contenders to earn the right to start in the season opener.

“So, I think it’s going to be a great thing in the long run,” Waldron said. “And if those guys go out and earn that job, then you feel comfortable because they’ve earned it over other guys that have had a chance to play and play well in the NFL.”

