A new academic paper claims that Bitcoin (BTC) in its first two years was more centralized and fragile than has been widely recognized. The cryptocurrency survived and thrived thanks to a small group of pioneers who chose not to attack the network when they easily could have, says the study, which was co-authored by nine researchers from six universities around the globe. (The academics’ names and affiliations are listed at the bottom of this article; one of them, Alyssa Blackburn, will speak at Consensus 2022 in Austin, Texas, this week.)

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO