Portland, OR

New hotel on Vancouver Waterfront set to open to guests on June 15

kptv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is coming up around the corner, and there's a new place to get outside...

www.kptv.com

The Oregonian

Portland’s 35 best patios and rooftop bars for outdoor dining this summer

After a roller coaster spring filled with dazzling sun breaks mid-week and soggy weather at the weekends, Portlanders will be more eager than ever to get outdoors. Here, we’ve gathered our 35 favorite places to eat and drink al fresco throughout the metro area, including plant-filled patios, bustling beer gardens and rooftop bars with stunning views. As always, check social media for current hours.
kptv.com

The return of the Portland Rose Festival Starlight Parade

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s not a Portland parade without a little rain. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Portland Rose Festival Starlight Parade returned for 2022. The Portland Rose Festival is an iconic piece of Portland history, dating back 115 years, and the Starlight Parade is no exception.
kptv.com

Full list of 2022 Portland Rose Festival events

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A lot of big events are happening this week for the 2022 Portland Rose Festival!. On Wednesday, June 8, the Fred Meyer Junior Parade will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Hollywood District of northeast Portland. Kids from all parts of the city will join in on the fun, including elementary and middle school marching bands.
Eater

Celebrity Chef Justin Sutherland Is Opening a Sandwich Shop in Portland

When Top Chef alum and Taste the Culture host Justin Sutherland visits a new city, one of the first priorities is scoping out a good egg sandwich. He’ll ask hotel clerks and bartenders for their favorites. He’ll prioritize a visit to Black Seed Bagels when in New York. And, historically, when visiting Portland, he’s popped into Kenny & Zuke’s for breakfast.
kptv.com

Spectators line downtown Portland streets as Starlight Parade returns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - After three years, the Starlight Parade is back. People FOX 12 spoke with who made their way downtown to watch say they weren’t going to let a little rain stop them from coming out and enjoying it. “Very excited,” Trisha Maley said. “I’ve experienced every...
pdxmonthly.com

Beyond Barbecue: Portland's Ultimate Grilled Meat Spots

Meat, meet fire. While winter calls for cozy braises, soups, and stews at home, summer is all about breaking out the grill and gathering your friends and family for some grilling. Beyond classic Southern-style barbecue ribs, brisket, and chicken, tons of cultures represented right here in Portland have their own style of cooking meat over flame, whether using charcoal, wood, or gas. Here’s how to sample all of them right at home.
Portland Tribune

Starlight Parade slideshow: Fun (and wet) times

Entries, bands and more wind through downtown Portland in the first of the Rose Festival parades.A parade returned to the Rose Festival for the first time since 2019, as the Starlight Parade took place Saturday night in downtown Portland. It was a wet evening, thanks to a persistent rain, but spectators, bands and parade entries alike had a great time — it was also broadcast on KPTV Fox 12 for the people who didn't want to brave the rain. Pamplin Media Group Jonathan House went out in the elements and captured many cool photos. Here they are: {loadposition sub-article-01}
pdxmonthly.com

Where to Eat, Stay, and Play on Oregon’s Central Coast

Yachats, Florence, the Oregon Dunes, Reedsport, and beyond: This stretch of 101 comes with sea lions, a lighthouse, lots of sand, and a real whale of a tale. Somewhere around Waldport, a Portlander's chances of running into their neighbor on vacation start to dip. You still might not be surprised to see your massage therapist enjoying a farmhouse salad with chia seeds, lemon-fennel probiotic dressing, and hidden kraut alongside a Thor's Well IPA or a house kombucha at Yachats Brewing, but south of there those chances really plummet. Heck, a lot of Portlanders don't even know how to pronounce the natural features here, like Heceta (ha-SEE-ta) Head and the Siuslaw (sigh-YOOSE-law) River.
Red Tricycle Portland

Strawberry Fields Forever: U-Pick Style

It’s hard to believe, but with the rainy spring season winding to a close, it’s time for warmer days, red juice-drenched chins and pales full of berries! Heading out to the U-Pick fields is one of the hallmarks of summer around here, so get your garden gloves and five gallon pale ready! We’ve rounded up some of the best farms for the whole crew to pick their own—read on for more!
kptv.com

Portland property owner installing bike racks to deter camping

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - After months of camping, crime, and drug use outside one of his buildings in downtown Portland, real estate mogul and philanthropist, Jordan Schnitzer, is using bike racks to clean up the sidewalk. Schnitzer installed about two dozen metal bike racks along the block of Northwest Broadway...
Channel 6000

Weather jolt: A strong atmospheric river targets the PNW this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – There comes a time of the year when the rain slows down and the water takes a back seat to the summer parched ground… That time doesn’t appear to be here just yet. The KOIN 6 Weather team is tracking a potential strong...
WWEEK

Palms Motel Could Become Apartments

The Palms Motel on North Interstate Avenue, famed for its towering neon sign featuring palm trees, could soon get new tenants staying for longer than a night. The property is likely to be redeveloped into an apartment complex with 223 housing units, including retail and parking space. The seven-story development was first reported by independent real estate reporter Iain MacKenzie, and the property is owned by Green Lotus Investments.
KGW

Star of 'The X Files' to speak at Powell's Books

PORTLAND, Ore. — Fans of award-winning actor David Duchovny will have the chance to meet him in Oregon this week, but not because of a new movie. Duchovny will promote his new book at Powell's Books in Beaverton on June 8. Duchovny is best known for playing FBI agent...
cedarmillnews.com

Cedar Mill welcomes a variety of new businesses

After a long hiatus during the COVID pandemic, we are seeing a delightful explosion of new businesses opening, both in the new Milltowner Center at Cornell and Saltzman, and around town. We’ll catch up with all of them over the next few months. Insomnia Coffee. Daily 6 am-6 pm...
CEDAR MILL, OR

