Marianna, FL

Lance Alan Blighton

By Jackson County TIMES
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLance Alan Blighton, 40, of Marianna, Florida died Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. He was born to Roy and Lillian Blighton in Geneva, Alabama. After Lance graduated from Marianna High School, he went to trade school for Firefighting...

Esther Ellen Keith

Esther Ellen Keith, age 59, passed away at her home on Monday June 6, 2022. Ellen was born June 28, 1962, to L.D. and Lucille Walker. She came from Naples, Florida and has lived in Jackson County since 2001 and attended Evangel Church in Marianna, Florida with family. Ellen was a graduate of the Master Gardener Program; a true green thumb she was. She could have probably made a twig bloom in the dessert if given the chance. Because of this wonderful green thumb, she was a proud canner of her own fruits and vegetables. She was known for never meeting a stranger and loved all animals, most of all the farm type. Ellen’s pride and joy was her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking and catering for family events. Ellen was loved and adored by all that knew her. She will be missed but never forgotten.
MARIANNA, FL
Eunice Ingram Odom

Eunice Ingram Odom was born the daughter of a preacher and came to accept the lord in her heart as a teenager. She lived 95 years and survived both parents and 9 siblings before passing on the morning of June 6, 2022. She has lived in Marianna, FL for the past 71 years, but she was a native Alabamian, born in Enon, AL in Houston County, which adjoins Jackson County, Florida. She is the daughter of John and Bessie Ingram and is a graduate of Ashford High School. She married her high school sweetheart and one and only love, Howard Odom, in 1945 and they moved to Marianna in 1951 to establish a monument business, Odom Vault and Memorial. They had two children, Butch and Sandra. She was dedicated to her family and was the bedrock of many successful businesses they owned over the years. She and Howard were married 72 years when he passed in 2018.
MARIANNA, FL
Mildred “Millie” Jackson

Mildred “Millie” Jackson, age 77, of Marianna, FL, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Jackson Hospital. Millie was born on June 11, 1944 to the late William Clinton Jackson and Virgie Blair Jackson. Millie was a native of Jackson County and retired from the Health Department as a Clerk Specialist. She enjoyed painting, writing poems and watching her favorite TV shows including Jeopardy and Law & Order. Millie loved her church and spending time with her church family.
MARIANNA, FL
Thelma Jean Mayo

Thelma Jean Mayo, age 88, of Marianna, FL, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Signature Healthcare at The Courtyard. Thelma was born on June 10, 1933 in Mason, West Virginia to the late Maxwell Yeauger and Mary Francis Neal Yeauger. Thelma has been a resident of Marianna since 2002 when she retired from property management in North Miami Beach.
MARIANNA, FL
Alfonso Barrs, Jr.

Alfonso Barrs, Jr., age 83, of Bascom, FL, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Southeast Health in Dothan, AL. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Marianna Chapel Funeral Home.
BASCOM, FL
Richard Lurch

Richard Lurch, age 77, of the Lovedale Community, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022 at his home with his loving family by his side. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Marianna Chapel Funeral Home.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

