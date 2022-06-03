ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCAA's Power 36 Rankings: Longhorns Among Nation's Best

By Zach Dimmitt
Where does Texas find itself in NCAA.com's rankings following the post-NBA Draft withdrawal deadline?

The Texas Longhorns remain a team the nation has its eye on headed into the 2022-23 season.

Following a 22-12 regular season in the first year under Chris Beard, Texas earned a No. 6 seed in this year's tournament. The first tournament win in seven years came in the first round against No. 11 Virginia Tech, but the Horns were sent home in the Round of 32 after a 81-71 loss to No. 3 Purdue.

Now in the offseason, Texas' roster has already started to change, including the addition of elite Iowa State transfer Tyrese Hunter last Friday. There remains hefty optimism headed into year two under Beard.

NCAA.com released its Power 36 rankings Thursday following the post-NBA Draft withdrawal deadline on June 1 and has Texas right inside the top 10 alongside conference rivals Baylor (No. 8) and defending champion Kansas (No. 5 ).

"The Longhorns picked up the Big 12 Freshman of the Year in Tyrese Hunter from Iowa State," college hoops analyst Andy Katz said in the release. Hunter's addition, as well as the arrival of elite freshman guard Arterio Morris, will bring a new level of athleticism to the Texas backcourt next season.

While the Longhorns are in a prime position to improve upon last season, the preseason rankings mean little until Beard and Co. can prove that the team can play with consistency. Last season, Texas entered the year ranked No. 5 in the nation before falling into unranked territory by late January.

