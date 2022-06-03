ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Wahama outlasts Yellowjackets in semis, 4-2

By Gallipolis Daily Tribune
 4 days ago
Wahama junior Aaron Henry (10) watches a hit of his sail over the right field fence to give Wahama its first two runs during the Class A semifinal against the Moorefield Yellowjackets Friday afternoon in Charleston, W.Va. Colton Jeffries|OVP Sports

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — One more step to immortality.

The Wahama baseball team bested the Moorefield Yellowjackets 4-2 Friday afternoon in the semifinals of the Class A State Baseball Tournament at Appalachian Power Park.

This will be Wahama’s first championship game since they won it all for a second straight year back in 2016.

The White Falcons (26-6) were outhit 6-5 by their opponents throughout Friday’s ballgame.

The offense was highlighted by a 2-run homer hit by Aaron Henry over the right field fence to give Wahama its first runs in the bottom of the first inning.

The Yellowjackets (26-7) got a run in the third and fourth innings to tie the ballgame up.

However, the White and Red scored a run in the fifth and sixth innings to permanently put them in the lead.

Moorefield was the 3-time defending state Class A champions, and Wahama head coach Billy Zuspan said this victory shows how much mettle his team has.

“I told them yesterday we get the privilege and the responsibility to have a say in whether or not there will be a new state champion,” he said. “We answered the call and there will be a new state champion this year. It was awesome to get a win against a class program like Moorefield.”

Leading the White Falcons in hits was Hayden Lloyd with two.

Rounding out the Wahama hitting were Henry, Trey Ohlinger and Nathan Manuel.

Getting the win on the mound for the White and Red was Zachary Fields, who allowed five hits, two runs and three walks while striking out eight in 5.1 innings pitched.

The White Falcons will play the Charleston Catholic in the championship tomorrow after the Irish upset the No. 1 seeded Williamstown Yellowjackets 7-4 in game one of the tournament.

The Class A championship game will take place 45 minutes after the Class AA championship between Logan and Fairmont Senior.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Colton Jeffries can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100

