Mercedes police say they arrested the school district superintendent last week because she was jeopardizing their investigations into other recent incidents in the district. Superintendent Carolyn Mendiola was arrested Friday on a charge of interfering with public duties and later released on a $5,000 bond. Mercedes Police Sergeant Frank Sanchez tells Channel 5 News that Mendiola was uncooperative with investigators although he did not provide specifics.

MERCEDES, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO