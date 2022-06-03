Are You Ready For Chutes N' Boots Bull Riding This Weekend?!

(West Fargo, ND) -- The Red River Valley Fair Association wants to expand its campground facilities. Officials presented a plan Monday to the West Fargo City Commission to see if an ordinance amendment could be made for an expanded stand-alone campground. The plan would nearly triple the number of campsites at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds.
Todd and Elizabeth Medd, Co-Founders of the 4-6-3 Foundation met up with Big Game James McCarty to discuss this weekends youth baseball tournament. They discussed why they founded the foundation to raise awareness around mental health through the community. Plus they're partnering with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks this weekend to auction off some custom jerseys!
On Monday the North Dakota State University athletic department announced the hiring of Matt Bauman as assistant strength and conditioning coach. Bauman will work with the Bison football team. He is replacing Eric Perkins who previously held the role and will work alongside Jim Kramer, assistant athletic director for athletic performance.
(West Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo Public Schools are seeking to fill multiple positions at a June job fair. The school district is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, June 14th from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Cheney Middle School. The event will feature openings in multiple support level positions like behavior technicians ($16.22/hour), special education paraprofessionals ($15.08/hour), administrative assistants ($17.05/hour), bus drivers ($16.22/hour), and custodians ($14.81/hour).
18:19 - Brian Crommett CEO from 702 Communications joins the show. 40:56 - Shawn Riley Chief Information Officer for the State of North Dakota joins the show. 48:51 - Blake Hankey Mayor of Harwood, ND joins the show. Faith, Freedom, Action. That's what The Chris Berg Show is all about.
(Fargo, ND) -- Just over 120 new U.S. citizens are set to be welcomed in North Dakota. The candidates come from 40 countries and live across the state. Each has completed a yearlong process that included an exam. Ceremonies are set for June 8th and 9th at North Dakota State...
(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries were reported after a fire at a business building in South Fargo Monday morning. The Fargo Fire Department says crews were dispatched to 4151 38th Street South at 8:12 a.m. The building has multiple business tenants and the smoke was discovered by an employee arriving to work.
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney is reacting after Roers Construction and Development filed a building permit application to build 7 new townhomes near the new Newman Center. "We are very excited about that. The breach of contract letter is not even to them yet and they are offering...
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Amazon is looking for a reduced tax bill for their massive distribution center in Fargo. A man is arrested in connection with a suspected arson case at an Islamic Center, and how many area farmers are still behind in planting their summer crops.
(East Grand Forks, MN) -- A suspect in the East Grand Forks Islamic Center fire is in custody. The blaze broke out early Sunday morning after police say a curtain inside the building was set on fire. The fire is being investigated as an arson. The suspect hasn't been formally...
(Cass County, ND) -- In-person voting is officially underway in Cass County. You can find voting locations in locations listed below... Arthur / Hunter: Northern Cass School: 16021 18th St SE, Hunter ND 58048. Casselton: Casselton Days Inn: 2050 Governors Dr, Casselton ND 58012. Fargo: Atonement Lutheran Church: 4601 University...
(Fargo, ND) -- After weeks of arguing and even a contract put in default by the City of Fargo, it appears Roers Construction is ready to continue work in the Roosevelt Neighborhood. Jim Roers, President of Roers Construction and Development, has announced that the business has filed an application for...
(West Fargo, ND) -- In his first run for a public office, one of the West Fargo School Board candidates is honing in on some unsettling trends he's noticed in the District as main reasons to throw his hat in the ring in the upcoming election. Parent and former Higher...
(Fargo, ND) -- A man charged in connection with unrest in Fargo two years ago connected to George Floyd's death is now sentenced. Court records show 25-year-old Patrick Porter was given house arrest and probation Monday on charges of causing vandalism and destruction and threatening violence back in 2020. Porter was seen throwing chunks of concrete at officers during the May 30th riot and was caught on video painting an anti police slogan outside a building on First Avenue North.
