America’s biggest tech companies don’t like Texas's new law defending unborn life. Nor do they approve of what looks to be the coming repeal of Roe v. Wade. Yet such unwavering support for abortion is odd for an industry that believes so strongly in disruptive innovation driven by visionary entrepreneurs. Putting aside the moral and humanitarian case against abortion, these companies are stifling the very human potential that enabled them to thrive.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO