ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Prince Charles will stand in for the Queen at today's thanksgiving Jubilee service at St Paul's Cathedral - where Harry and Meghan will make their first official royal appearance in the two years since Megxit

By Mark Duell for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Prince Charles will officially represent the Queen at today's Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, where he will be joined by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their first joint royal engagement in two years.

The 96-year-old monarch will miss today's service in London following a last-minute decision announced by Buckingham Palace at 7.30pm last night after she experienced 'discomfort' during Trooping The Colour events.

She is understood to have had episodic mobility issues yesterday – and, in a statement, Buckingham Palace revealed the Queen 'greatly enjoyed' her birthday parade and flypast but 'did experience some discomfort'.

It said: 'Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow's National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, Her Majesty, with great reluctance, has concluded that she will not attend.'

It is understood the decision ahead of the service, which begins at 11.30am today, was considered regrettable but sensible due to the length of the journey and time involved and the physical demands the service would require.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GK9EK_0fzne1zg00
Prince Charles and the Queen on the balcony at Buckingham Palace in London during Trooping the Colour yesterday

Meanwhile key workers, charity volunteers and members of the armed forces have been invited to the Queen's service of thanksgiving in recognition of their contribution to public life.

More than 400 people, who have been making a difference either nationally or locally, are among the guests and many have been working tirelessly during the pandemic.

They will join members of the royal family at St Paul's Cathedral to celebrate the monarch's 70-year reign, although the Queen herself will not attend after experiencing 'some discomfort' during Thursday's events following previous mobility issues.

Senior members of the monarchy attending include the Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who will be joined by the extended royal family.

Charles will officially represent the Queen at the service. The Duke of York was expected to attend but has now withdrawn after testing positive for Covid.

The Dean of St Paul's, Dr David Ison, will say in The Bidding: 'We come together in this Cathedral Church today to offer to God our thanks and praise for the reign of Her Majesty the Queen and especially for her 70 years of faithful and dedicated service.

'As we gather from communities across her realm and the Commonwealth of Nations, we rejoice in the diverse and varied lives of all those whom she serves, and in the beauty and abundance of the world in which we live.

'Inspired by words and music, we pray that God will continue to bless and guide Her Majesty, and that we may all receive grace to honour life and to live in harmony with one another; and we continue to pray for those whose lives are marred by conflict, suffering and tragedy.

'And mindful of the call of God to look to the needs of others, we commit ourselves afresh to caring for our world and all for whom it is home, striving always to seek out and nurture that which is good in people and in all creation.'

Those invited in recognition of their service have all been recipients of honours in the New Year or Birthday Honours lists and their number also includes public servants and representatives from social enterprises and voluntary groups.

Boris Johnson, who will give a New Testament reading, and members of his Cabinet are among the guests along with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, first ministers of the devolved governments and former prime ministers.

The diplomatic world will be represented by high commissioners and ambassadors from across the world and also attending are governors general and clergy from world faiths.

The Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell will give the sermon after the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby tested positive for Covid-19. The Dean of the Chapel Royal, Dame Sarah Mullally, Bishop of London, will give the Collect and the Blessing, and the Dean of St Paul's will conduct the service.

Young people representing countries where the Queen is head of state will lead the 'Act of Commitment' celebrating the life and reign of the monarch, led by the Reverend Robert Kozak.

During the day, one of the country's largest bells, the Great Paul, will be rung before and after the service, the first time it will have been heard at a royal occasion.

The event will feature a new anthem by Judith Weir, Master of the Queen's Music, that sets to music words from the third Chapter of the Book of Proverbs.

Bible readings, hymns and prayers to express thankfulness for the Queen's reign, faith and service will also be heard by the congregation as the nation marks the monarch's 70 years on the throne.

Before the service begins, the Band of Her Majesty's Royal Marines Portsmouth (Royal Band), will play as the congregation arrives and the State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry will perform to mark royal arrivals, while the Fanfare Trumpeters of the Central Band of the Royal Air Force will accompany later in the service.

The choirs of St Paul's Cathedral and Her Majesty's Chapel Royal will join together to sing the Vivats, I Was Glad by Sir Hubert Parry, performed at every coronation and now for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Queen 'struggled to not be overcome by tears' and used 'all her will power' to avoid breaking down in public for the first time in her life as she greeted thousands of admirers on Buckingham Palace balcony, body language expert says

The Queen is believed to have 'struggled to not be overcome by tears' as she greeted thousands of Jubilee well wishers from the balcony at Buckingham Palace. In an emotional end to the four-day Platinum Jubilee, which marked her 70th year as Queen, the Monarch could be seen 'narrowing' her eyes to avoid 'breaking down', body language expert Judi James said.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

A family affair! Princess Eugenie's son August, 1, and Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie, 6, make their first official appearances as they join their parents at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant

Princess Eugenie's son August and Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie have made their first official appearances at a royal family event when joining their parents at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant today. Eugenie, 32, could be seen bouncing son August, one, on her knee while attending the event alongside her husband Jack...
WORLD
The Independent

Jubilee – live: Harry and Meghan arrive in California after UK trip

The Queen has said she is “humbled and deeply touched” by the platinum jubilee celebrations in a statement marking the conclusion of the long weekend.The monarch made a surprise appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the royal standard was raised above the residence on Sunday.The Queen’s appearance was unexpected after she did not attend the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathdral on Friday and the Epsom Derby on Saturday after experiencing “discomfort” following Thursday’s Trooping the Colour ceremony.On Sunday, horses led the the Queen’s Gold State Coach down The Mall as the Platinum Jubilee Pageant began.A...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
St Paul
Person
Justin Welby
Hello Magazine

Prince Louis' sweet reunion with family after missing Jubilee celebrations

Prince William and Kate Middleton left their youngest son, Prince Louis, at home on Saturday when they took Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, seven, to Cardiff castle for a special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert. But an eyewitness for HELLO! revealed what happened during the sweet moment when the four-year-old...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Marines#British Royal Family#Uk#Buckingham Palace#St Paul S Cathedral
Hello Magazine

Princess Anne enjoys Epsom Derby with daughter Zara Tindall & more – best photos

Celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend are still going strong as members of the royal family attended the Epsom Derby on Saturday. Sadly, the monarch was not among them after it was reported that she cancelled her attendance amid mobility issues. Instead, her daughter Princess Anne took her place and was joined by her children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, Peter's girlfriend Lindsay Wallace, and Zara's husband, former rugby player Mike.
CELEBRITIES
Grazia

It's Unfair To Criticise Meghan And Harry For Leaving The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations Early

There was inordinate speculation whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this summer. And when the Duchess of Sussex was spotted laughing and playing with Savannah and Isla Phillips and Mia and Lena Tindall during the Trooping of the Colour on Thursday there was a feeling of deep satisfaction among the couple’s supporters.
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Crown Princess Mary just wore her breathtaking bridal tiara to a royal wedding

There are very few weddings where the guests will accessorise with tiaras – unless you're Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and the bride and groom are royalty. The 50-year-old joined her husband Crown Prince Frederik at the Evangelical Church of Bad Berleburg Castle to celebrate Gustav Prinz zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg and his new wife Carina Axelsson's nuptials.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Lovingly Brushes Princess Charlotte’s Hair Back At Jubilee Concert: Watch

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte had one of the best mommy/daughter dates ever as they took in the spectacle of the Platinum Jubilee concert together! The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, and her lookalike baby girl, 7, enjoyed the sights and sounds of the big day in honor of Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years as monarch on Saturday, June 4. As they sat next to each other in the stands at Buckingham Palace, Kate made sure Charlotte caught every moment as she brushed her daughter’s hair back for a better view, as seen in the video below.
WORLD
Hello Magazine

A rare look inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's chic UK home

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee they threw a low-key birthday party for their one-year-old daughter Lilibet at their home of Frogmore Cottage – see inside. The Sussexes shared a photograph of their gorgeous daughter to mark her first birthday,...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Anne stuns in full suit for poignant event – see photos

Princess Anne is the hardest-working royal and she was out again on Tuesday as she attended a reception held in honour of veterans of the Falklands War. The Princess Royal looked fantastic in a full suit for the event, complete with military jacket, medals and even a bowtie – how dapper! The royal met with veterans of the conflict, which is marking its 40th anniversary, as well as leading politicians like Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Sir Keir Starmer, the Leader of the Opposition, and Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons.
WORLD
The Independent

Platinum Party at the Palace review: One of the most bizarre barrages of random entertainment ever staged

What’s that, up in the sky? Is it a bird? Is it a badger? No, it’s Brian May, ascending from the top of a stage built around the Queen Victoria Memorial. He’s playing the solo to “We Will Rock You”, accompanied by a legion of Royal Guard drummers, all hammering out the handclap beat and making Freddie Mercury moustaches with their drumsticks. As the ancient scripture says, when Brian May rises above Buckingham Palace, let the joobs commence.Following an afternoon glugging Majtinis with the very same people who’ll be stealing their wheelie bin next week, flag-wavers in their thousands...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Zara Tindall looks seriously stunning for Jubilee Pageant in floral dress

Zara Tindall has saved her best outfit for last as she arrived to celebrate the conclusion of her grandmother the Queen's epic weekend of Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Beaming as she took in the sights of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday, Zara looked absolutely radiant in summer florals. The dress paired with tortoiseshell sunglasses and natural makeup completed her fuss-free but impactful look which Zara is becoming so admired for.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

383K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy