Flights cancelled LIVE: EasyJet, TUI & BA scrap over 700 trips in ONE week, leading to Jubilee bank holiday chaos

TUI customers have been left furious after days of delays and chaos this week - and flight cancellations are set to continue this weekend.

Police were forced to tell exhausted Tui passengers their flight was cancelled after eight-hour delays during the week.

EasyJet cancelled a further 36 flights from Gatwick yesterday, including departures heading to Marseille, Montpellier and Nice, while German operator TUI axed another six.

British Airways slashed more than 120 short-haul flights to and from Heathrow.

It brings the total number of flights grounded in the last week alone to over 700, with Gatwick, Heathrow and Manchester among the worst hit.

More than 30,000 Tui passengers due to fly from Manchester Airport alone over the next month will have their holiday plans crushed by the end of today.

Read our TUI cancellations live blog below for the latest updates...

‘An utter shambles’ blasts furious Heathrow passengers

One passenger described Heathrow Terminal 5 as an “utter shambles”, with a “gigantic queue for security”.

A Twitter user posted an image of a queue at Manchester Airport that stretched along a car park, describing the situation as “madness”.

Another passenger at the airport said arriving travellers were waiting for more than three hours to get their luggage.

She wrote: “People have just abandoned them. We were told to come back during the week for ours.”

Government says airports are ‘busier than usual’

A Government spokeswoman said airports are “busier than usual” due to “an exceptionally high number of people travelling” this week.

She continued: “The aviation industry is responsible for making sure they have enough staff to meet demand and we have been clear that they must step up recruitment to make sure disruption is kept to a minimum.

“In addition, using our post-Brexit freedoms, we have changed the law to provide the sector with more flexibility when training new employees, which will help it to fill vacancies more quickly.

“We have also worked with Border Force to ensure preparations meet passenger demand.”

Passengers wait for eight hours to find out TUI flight to Greece is cancelled

Passengers who had waited eight hours for a flight from Manchester to Greece were told it was cancelled by an armed cop.

He read a statement saying: “What’s going to happen is this — you’re all going to get a full refund for the holiday you have purchased.

“There is also going to be a £350 per person worth of compensation. You will also get a £200 holiday voucher per person to go on another holiday.”

Steven Hession and his wife ­Kerrie received a text from TUI while at their Manchester airport departure gate, saying their holiday to Kos was axed due to “significant operational disruption”.

British Gas worker Steven, 45, said: “It was horrendous.”

Up to 2m people preparing to fly on more than 10,000 flights this weekend

Around two million Brits are preparing to fly over the next few days for the extended Bank Holiday weekend.

But punters are facing ongoing disruption with holiday giant Tui announcing it will cancel six flights a day until the end of June, affecting around 34,000 travellers in all.

According to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium, around 10,000 flights are set to leave the UK between Thursday and Sunday,

‘Problems could get worse’ says travel expert

Travel expert Nicky Kelvin, head of The Points Guy UK, warned: “As flights and passenger numbers increase, problems could get worse. It’s important that passengers stay regularly updated.

“It may also be worth paying for extra privileges, such as priority security lanes or access to lounges, to make the airport experience ­better and more efficient.”

Staff shortages, IT issues, air traffic problems cause 'perfect storm'

One travel executive told the Financial Times: "The ecosystem works when people come when they are intended to come and join the queue."

Staff shortages, IT issues, air traffic problems and a surge of travellers post-Covid have caused a "perfect storm" of chaos for holidaymakers.

And the Jubilee Bank Holiday has been no exception.

Urgent warning as travellers told NOT to arrive too early

HOLIDAYMAKERS have been warned to NOT arrive too early at busy airports amid the ongoing travel chaos.

Arriving at the terminal more than three hours before your flight will disrupt the "ecosystem" of the airport as travellers should only show up when they're intended to, bosses said.

This comes as Brits face the seventh day of travel chaos as people try to get away for half term and the Queen's Jubilee Bank Holiday.

As travellers have been geared up to arrive with plenty of time, others have been warned to not show up too early to the swamped airports.

People showing up at the airport six or seven hours before they're meant to is causing more issues than solving them, bosses have warned.

Tui and Ryanair are asking customers to arrive at airports three hours before - but no earlier.

British Airways cancellations

British Airways has cancelled more than 100 flights today from London Heathrow Airport.

This includes domestic flights as well as a number of short haul flights across Europe, including:

Algiers

Amsterdam

Athens

Barcelona

Berlin

Bologna

Brussels

Bucharest

Budapest

Copenhagen

Dublin

Faro

Frankfurt

Geneva

Gothenburg

Hanover

Hamburg

Larnaca

Luxembourg

Madrid

Malaga

Marseille

Milan

Naples

Nice

Olbia

Oslo

Prague

Rome

Stockholm

Tirana

Toulouse

Vienna

Warsaw

Zurich

However, these cancellations were done in advance as part of their schedule reduction until October, so passengers will have been contacted before today if their flight was affected.

The flag carrier confirmed that 16,000 flights between March and October would be cancelled to prevent short-notice cancellations.

TUI cancellations

TUI has cancelled another six flights today, as part of their schedule reduction until the end of the month.

The tour operator announced yesterday that they would cancel nearly 200 flights throughout June to reduce travel chaos with short notice cancellations.

Brits who have their flights cancelled will be contacted by TUI.

EasyJet cancellations today

EasyJet has cancelled at least another 30 flights today, after thousands of passengers were affected yesterday.

This includes short haul routes across Europe such as:

Athens

Barcelona

Budapest

Catania

Copenhagen

Hamburg

Madrid

Milan

Munich

Prague

Pristina

Sofia

Tirana

Venice

The airline is cancelled a number of flights every day as part of their schedule reduction until June 6.

Brits saying the same thing

BRITS are all saying the same thing as holiday firms are still selling cheap holidays despite the ongoing travel disruption.

Travel firm Tui is still advertising its bargain breaks despite axing holidays for more than 30,000 passengers this summer.

Customers were left furious today after spotting the airline’s ads on TV and social media as millions of Brits had their travel plans crushed.

Tui announced it would be cancelling around 43 flights a week until June 30 to prevent further problems seen at UK airports this week.

Customers claim they are still being targeted for trips – with many spotting adverts for Tui on TV and online.

One person wrote on Twitter: “What are they still advertising on TV/Social Media for holidays right now when cancelling and ruining hundreds off peoples breaks!!!! Such a joke.”

Another said: “Big business running amok with peoples lives the same as TUI cancelling umpteen flights a day leaving holiday makers stranded but still advertising package holidays they know they can’t deliver on!”

Someone else wrote: “TUI have a cheek advertising on TV #ThisMorning.

“The companies who are cancelling holidays should be banned from advertising holidays for this year, TUI, in particular are pushing holidays thot they are clearly struggling to deliver.”

‘We were stuck on 12-HOUR easyJet flight & then ended up back where we started’

A GROUP of more than 50 pensioners were stuck on a 12-hour easyJet flight – only to end up back where they started.

The pensioners, aged between 75 and 92, were hoping to fly off to the Isle of Man from Gatwick on their first holiday since lockdown.

ut their flight had to land in Manchester due to high winds and after a three and a half hour wait it was cancelled and they were flown back to Gatwick.

Despite other flights making it to the Isle of Man, after a 90-minute wait at Gatwick they were told there was no hotel accommodation for them and the next flight was in three days time.

So the whole group was forced to cancel their £675 a head trip.

To add insult to injury, EasyJet said they wouldn’t refund the flight cost as the wind was out of their control.

Which airlines have cancelled flights?

Thousands of flights have been cancelled in recent weeks, affecting tens of thousands of passengers.

While lots of airlines have been affected by the travel chaos, many are pre-cancelling many of their flights to try and avoid last-minute problems.

TUI confirmed they are cancelling nearly 200 flights throughout June, with easyJet also cancelling a number of flights as part of their schedule reduction until June 6.

British Airways confirmed that 16,000 flights between March and October would be cancelled to prevent short-notice cancellations.

When will normal flight service resume?

The Aviation minister Robert Courts announced he would be relaxing the vetting process last month to ease the pressure, allowing airports and airlines to train staff before the checks had been finished.

But that hasn't solved the problem as staff can't work airside - where the planes are - until they have been approved.

That affects everything from baggage control to air traffic control and airport security.

However, there is no time frame for when flights will be back to normal, although it is hoped it will calm down after the half term rush.

'I’m a flight attendant and here are big mistakes passengers make'

A flight attendant has revealed the five things you should never do as a passenger - and you've probably done at least one of them.

Deanna Castro, who has been a flight attendant for 16 years, shared some of the biggest mistakes you have probably made.

One of them starts as soon as you got in the plane, explaining one of the biggest ways to hold up a flight is to block the aisle.

She explained: "When boarding, it’s polite to step into your row and allow other passengers to pass behind you.

"It’s okay to take a few extra minutes to get ready, but please step into the aisle and wait for a lull in traffic."

Moving out of the way also extends to mid-flight when you are sitting in your seat - and don't spread out into the aisle.

Deanna added: "When you are dangling body parts into the aisle, flight attendants can trip and get hurt.

"Not only that, but you could get hurt — especially from a cart. Seat space is getting smaller, but it’s still proper airplane etiquette to stay out of the aisle.”

Another huge mistake passengers make is when to use headphones during a flight.

She explained: “Sure, they are fantastic for entertainment when you are on the airplane — but take them out when speaking to the flight attendants.

"Flight attendants have a lot of people to take care of and it’s polite to be ready when they get to your row.”

Why is there travel chaos?

Tui Airways has been forced to cancel nearly 200 flights over the coming month as Brit holidaymakers have been struck by widespread chaos at UK airports.

Passengers have suffered long delays recently due to staff shortages.

A number of destinations have been hit, including Spain’s Canary Islands.

Other airlines have also been axing flights with passengers forced to wait in line at airports including Manchester, Heathrow, Gatwick and Bristol.

While the problem has been doing on for a number of months, the issue has worsened lately with a rise in demand sparked by the half-term school holiday and the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend.

The aviation industry is suffering from staff shortages after letting thousands of people go during the coronavirus pandemic.

EasyJet passengers share travel nightmares from Manchester Airport

One easyJet passenger tweeted a photograph shortly after 4am from Manchester Airport showing a long queue of people in a car park outside Terminal 1.

He described the situation as “carnage”, adding: “Took two hours 45 minutes to get through – most of that was bag drop. Now on the aircraft, but due to shortage of ground crew, there’s going to be another delay of approximately 50 minutes.”

Another easyJet passenger said they had to wait for two hours and 40 minutes to receive their luggage after landing at Gatwick Airport shortly before 3am.

He said this was “simply not good enough”.

Dublin Airport 'running very efficiently ahead of Bank Holiday

Dublin Airport is running "very efficiently" on Friday morning, as around 200,000 people are set to travel through the airport over the bank holiday weekend.

Travellers avoided some of the disorder witnessed over the previous weekend, with management at the airport expressing confidence that the system should run smoothly in the days to come.

Ireland's busiest airport has been at the centre of a political storm in recent days, after last weekend saw around 1,000 passengers miss flights as lengthy queues extended outside the terminals.

DAA, which runs the airport, admitted that mistakes had been made but insisted that lessons were learned ahead of the coming June 6 bank holiday.

New measures, including the installation of marquees at Terminal 1 for passengers forced to queue outside, have been deployed and extra staff are also now working.

DAA media relations manager Graeme McQueen said there was no "complacency" among airport management, despite a good start to Friday.

He said the new queuing area outside was used very briefly in the early hours of Friday.

"You're covered if it rains. It's going to make that passenger experience a little bit better," he said.

Travel chiefs admit flights may NOT take off in July

SUMMER holiday plans for millions of Brits are up in the air after travel chiefs admitted they cannot even guarantee flights in July.

TUI, Europe’s biggest tourism firm, is cancelling six flights a day for the rest of June amid fears airport chaos could now last the entire summer.

Around two million people are set to fly over the Jubilee bank holiday weekend but yesterday saw yet more chaos at Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester and Bristol.

EasyJet cancelled 42 flights at Gatwick while British Airways continued to scrap dozens more.

Tui Airways announced it will cancel 180 flights a month from Manchester through June — six every day.

British Airways cancellations

British Airways has cancelled more than 100 flights, but these were cancelled in advance as part of their schedule reduction until October.

The flag carrier confirmed that 16,000 flights between March and October would be cancelled to prevent short-notice cancellations.

Domestic flights affected include a number of routes across Scotland, as well as Manchester and Newcastle.

Many Europe destinations have been affected as well.

In the last week, 538 flights leaving the UK have been cancelled, says data firm Cirium.

A further two million passengers are due to fly on 10,800 flights over the Jubilee Bank Holiday but they face more late cancellations.

The aviation industry estimates more than four millions jobs have been lost since the start of the pandemic.

Motorists warned of busy roads as Bank Holiday underway

Britain's roads are expected to be busy as the four-day bank holiday weekend begins.

It comes as airports across the UK have struggled to cope with demand during half-term, with hopeful holidaymakers forced to wait in lengthy queues and some facing flight cancellations.

Some 10,794 flights are scheduled to depart from UK airports between Thursday and Sunday, but passengers will be wary of further disruption.

An estimated 19 million drivers are predicted to take to the roads at some point over the long Platinum Jubilee weekend, according to a survey by the AA.

Drivers should be prepared for delays around supermarkets and other shopping centres, according to AA president Edmund King.

Andy Marchant, traffic expert at location technology firm TomTom, warned that motorists can expect "high levels of congestion" on UK roads, and advised travelling before noon or after 8pm to avoid the worst of the queues.

Ryanair boss calls for army to be sent in to airports

The boss of Europe's largest budget airline has called for the army to be deployed at airports to help ease delays.

Michael O'Leary, Ryanair's chief executive, said: "Bringing in the army, which they do in many other European airports, would at a stroke relieve the pressure on airport security and would mean that people have a much better experience."

Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, rejected calls to loosen visa rules for overseas workers during crisis talks with senior industry figures on Wednesday, amid a staffing crisis that has caused cancellations and delays.

Aviation bosses have complained that the number of prospective European employees has plunged since Brexit, exacerbating recruitment problems.

Jet2 chief 'pins air chaos on lazy Brits'

THE airports chaos has been blamed on "lazy Brits who live off benefits and sit on their a***s". Jet2 boss Steve Heapy is rumoured to have made the explosive remark as BA and easyJet demanded more powers to hire visa-free workers from Europe.

The industry has struggled to replace staff lost in the pandemic.

But UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps rejected the call yesterday.

It saw Mr Heapy slam Brits for not turning up to interviews or taking applications seriously.

Jet2 said he'd expressed his frustrations with the employment market but "other rumours are categorically not the views of him or our company".

Meanwhile, amid huge queues at Bristol Airport, easyJet cancelled 36 flights from Gatwick, TUI axed six and BA cut over 120 to and from Heathrow.

Shapps 'risking travel chaos by ruling out emergency visa for aviation workers' (2/2)

Ian Costigan, managing director of Manchester Airport, said: "Since the turn of the year, we have worked to recruit the people we need to support the recovery of our operation.

"This takes time due to the lengthy background checks and training involved, but we have been really encouraged by the level of interest."

The airport has recruited 340 people this year, with a further 500 undergoing security checks.

Recent travel disruption eased on Thursday, with queues at Heathrow said to be a quarter of the length of a couple of days ago.

A spokesman said: "While there have been some queues at times, our colleagues have worked incredibly hard to keep the terminals flowing.

"With most holidaymakers now already safely away, the terminals are quieter than at the start of the week."

Yellow weather warning for Thunder

The Met Office has released a yellow weather warning for Thursday.

The area under warning will affect soutern England, particuarly on the entire south coast from Dover in the east to Plymouth in the west.

Check out the details on the warning.