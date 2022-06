Buying gifts for your dad can be a real hassle, especially wireless earbuds and headphones. Naturally, not all dads have the same needs for wireless audio. Dads have different head shapes and ear sizes! This Father’s Day, we've rounded up the best wireless earbuds and headphones for every type of dad out there. While some are going to be a good fit for anyone, and others focus on more specific use cases, we've tested all of these so you know they're the very best.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO